Mysterious metal object lodged in water off coast baffles beachgoers

WESTERLY, R.I. — Beachgoers are puzzled and concerned about a mysterious object lodged about 10 feet underwater just off Westerly's East Beach.

The circular object with stainless steel legs is capped with concrete. It appears either to be very heavy or rooted completely in place. The Westerly Sun reported that the object was first seen last summer but could not be found on follow-up attempts.

East Beach Association President Peter Brockmann said he's been asking experts about the object's origin. He said the best tip he received was from University of Rhode Island oceanographers, who theorized it is for a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers water current profiler.

Brockmann said they will try to uproot the object next week.