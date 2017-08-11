• Ousted Fox News Channel star Bill O'Reilly has begun an experimental video comeback with a daily online show. The initial half-hour was posted on his website Wednesday for premium subscribers, originating from what he called a "new prototype studio." He requested input from viewers for what he characterized as a "sneak preview." He said it would be made available to a nonpaying audience the next day. Among other topics, O'Reilly discussed President Donald Trump's "fire and fury" comments about North Korea and a movement that calls for California to secede from the union. He also spoke by Skype with political commentator Michael Smerconish. O'Reilly has produced a daily podcast, which this video startup apparently builds upon, since he was fired from Fox News in April in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment.

• Suspended Fox News host Eric Bolling has filed a lawsuit against the reporter who broke the story accusing him of sending lewd text messages to colleagues. Bolling filed a defamation lawsuit seeking monetary damages Wednesday in state Supreme Court in Manhattan against Yashar Ali, a Huffington Post contributing writer. The cable news host said Ali damaged his reputation through what the court papers call the "highly reckless publication of actionable false and misleading statements about the plaintiff's conduct and character." Bolling was suspended over the weekend pending an internal investigation that a Fox spokesman said is underway. Last week, Ali wrote that Bolling has been accused of sending unsolicited photos of male genitalia to co-workers over several years. On Wednesday, the reporter tweeted that he stands by his story and will protect his sources. Ali also wrote that he is not going to stop reporting on Bolling "or anyone else. I've had family members killed/jailed in Iran, a lawsuit isn't going to scare me." Bolling's lawyer, Michael Bowe, said in a statement: "This anonymously sourced and uncorroborated story is false, defamatory, and obviously intended to destroy this good man's career and family. We will defend Eric aggressively in court, where actual facts, based on evidence, testimony, and cross-examination, will belie these anonymous accusations." Bolling tweeted that he "will continue to fight against these false smear attacks!" and thanked his followers for their support. While Huffington Post is not involved in the legal action, editor-in-chief Lydia Polgreen, a former top New York Times editor, tweeted in support of Ali on Tuesday night, saying that the publication stands by his reporting.

