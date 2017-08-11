New Orleans mayor says more generators on way as pumping system diminished, storms in forecast

As New Orleans waits for more thunderstorms and tries to fix a crippled municipal pumping system, Mayor Mitch Landrieu says a power turbine control panel that caught fire is back up and running. The turbine powers some of the city's pumps.

In a Friday news conference, Landrieu also said more generators are being brought in as a precaution to ensure the pumps keep running. He said they'll remain through hurricane season.

He acknowledged the system's capacity is still "diminished" but urged residents not to panic.

The city flooded Saturday after a deluge. City officials initially insisted the pumps that move water out of the low-lying city were operating properly but later acknowledged there were problems.

Landrieu also said people would be able to get sandbags if they want to take the extra precaution of sandbagging their homes.

Forecasters say the threat of thunderstorms will continue Friday as residents worry about neighborhoods left vulnerable to flooding.

Louisiana's governor has declared a state of emergency in New Orleans as workers scramble to repair fire-damaged equipment at a power plant and shore up its drainage system.

The National Weather Service says the chance for rain in the area Friday is 60 percent, and that numerous showers and thunderstorms are possible.

Forecasters say storms would fire up primarily during the late morning and afternoon hours Friday, with a chance that heavy rainfall could lead to some flooding.

