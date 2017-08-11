West Little Rock movie theater awaits renovation weeks after expected reopening

The curtains haven't come up yet at the Chenal 9 Theatres at the Promenade on Chenal, which was expected to re-open under new ownership last month.

"AMC Theatres is still in negotiations with contractors and other vendors for the renovation," said Bethany Siems marketing director for RED Development LLC, which manages the 306,000-square foot open-air shopping and lifestyle center in west Little Rock.

Shopping center officials expect to receive "an updated timeline for the project within the next week," she said. "A press announcement will be sent out following the update."

The theater, which has eight screens and the state's only IMAX screen, was acquired by AMC from B&B Theatres of Gladstone, Mo. Chenal opened in 2008 as part of the Dickinson Theatres chain of Overland Park, Kan., which B&B acquired in 2014.

AMC has 208 locations in the United States including theaters in Batesville, Bella Vista, Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Harrison and Hot Springs.

