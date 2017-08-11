Subscribe Register Login
Friday, August 11, 2017, 3:23 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

NLR teen charged in LR man's death

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 2:23 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A North Little Rock teen has been charged as an adult in the July 17 killing of a man in Little Rock, authorities said.

Davontay Baker, 17, surrendered to authorities early Thursday after being identified as a suspect late Wednesday in the fatal shooting of Samuel "Chris" Gilmore.

Authorities found Gilmore lying in in the 4800 block of West 14th Street late at night with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. Gilmore, who police said had recently moved to Little Rock from Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Little Rock Police Department spokesman said Thursday that the motive in the killing was robbery.

Baker was booked into the Pulaski County jail. He faces a charge of capital murder.

Gilmore's death is one of 39 homicides so far this year in Little Rock.

Metro on 08/11/2017

Print Headline: NLR teen charged in LR man's death

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: NLR teen charged in LR man's death

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online