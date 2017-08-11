NLR teen charged in LR man's death

A North Little Rock teen has been charged as an adult in the July 17 killing of a man in Little Rock, authorities said.

Davontay Baker, 17, surrendered to authorities early Thursday after being identified as a suspect late Wednesday in the fatal shooting of Samuel "Chris" Gilmore.

Authorities found Gilmore lying in in the 4800 block of West 14th Street late at night with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. Gilmore, who police said had recently moved to Little Rock from Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Little Rock Police Department spokesman said Thursday that the motive in the killing was robbery.

Baker was booked into the Pulaski County jail. He faces a charge of capital murder.

Gilmore's death is one of 39 homicides so far this year in Little Rock.

Metro on 08/11/2017