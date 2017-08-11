GOLF

Shindler leads Charity

Conrad Shindler shot a 9-under 63 on Thursday at the Web.com Charity Championship at Springfield, Mo., to lead Chesson Hadley by two strokes. Bryan Bigley, Jeremy Paul and Andrew Svoboda are tied for third at 5 under. The first round was suspended due to darkness after inclement weather caused delays earlier in the day. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) was able to finish with a 4-under 68. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) was 1 under after 5 holes. Ethan Tracy (Razorbacks) is 1 under after two holes. Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) is 1 over after 6 holes. Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks), Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) and Zack Fischer (Little Rock) were unable to begin their rounds.

BASEBALL

Rangers get Marinez

The Texas Rangers have received right-handed reliever Jhan Marinez on a waiver claim from the Pittsburgh Pirates. Texas will have to make a corresponding roster move before its game today against AL West-leading Houston to add Marinez to the active roster. The Rangers were off Thursday. Marinez, who turns 29 on Saturday, has gone 0-3 with a 3.91 ERA over 39 relief appearances this season with Milwaukee and Pittsburgh. After making an opening day roster for the first time, starting the season with the Brewers, he made 15 appearances before being designated for assignment on May 15. Four days later, the Pirates got him on a waiver claim, and he pitched 24 games for them before being designated for assignment again last Saturday.

Ump Kaiser dies

Former major league umpire Ken Kaiser, a colorful figure between the lines who briefly moonlighted as a professional wrestler to make ends meet while working in the minor leagues, has died. He was 72. The World Umpires Association said Thursday he died in his hometown of Rochester, N.Y., on Tuesday. Kaiser had diabetes for years. An American League umpire from 1977-99, Kaiser umpired two World Series, one All-Star Game and several playoff series. The 6-foot-3 Kaiser, who wrote in his book, Planet of the Umps: A Baseball Life from behind the Plate, that when he graduated from high school in 1964 his “long-range plan was lunch.” He weighed just under 300 pounds and often was criticized for that portly physique during the more than 3,000 big-league games he umpired. Kaiser wrote of his decade in the minor leagues and off-season jobs that included bar bouncer, bank teller, and that short stint as the wrestler dubbed “Hatchet Man.” Kaiser’s umpiring career ended when he joined a group of umpires who submitted their resignations in 1999 during labor negotiations, a gamble by the Major League Umpires Association that failed. He was not rehired. He is survived by two adult children. Funeral plans are incomplete.

TENNIS

Teen upsets Nadal

Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov upset top-seeded Rafael Nadal 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4) in the third round of the Rogers Cup in Montreal on Thursday night. Shapovalov, 18, advanced to a quarterfinal meeting Friday night with France’s Adrian Mannarino, who defeated Hyeon Chung of South Korea 6-3, 6-3. Roger Federer overcame a weak first set to post a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Spaniard David Ferrer in an earlier third-round match. In today’s quarterfinals, the second-seeded Federer will face 12th-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain, who outlasted Frenchman Gael Monfils 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (2) on center court at Uniprix Stadium. Unseeded Argentine Diego Schwartzman beat American Jared Donaldson 0-6, 7-5, 7-5 to advance to a quarterfinal meeting with Robin Haase, the 52nd-ranked Dutchman who upset seventh-seeded Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-1. Kevin Anderson of South Africa downed American Sam Querrey 6-4, 6-1 and will next play fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev, who ousted 16th-seeded Nick Kyrgios 6-4, 6-3.

Pliskova advances

Karolina Pliskova advanced to the quarterfinals at the Rogers Cup in Toronto on Thursday when Japanese qualifier Naomi Osaka was forced to retire because of an injury. The world’s top-ranked player moved on with a 6-2, 6-7

(4), 1-0 victory when Osaka had to retire because of an abdominal injury. Pliskova will move on to play sixth-seeded Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark, who ousted 10th-seeded Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland 6-3, 6-1. Second-seeded Simona Halep of Romania needed only 59 minutes to breeze by Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 6-0 while American Sloane Stephens upset third-seeded German Angelique Kerber 6-2, 6-2. Later Thursday, fifth-seeded Ukrainian Elina Svitolina defeated American Venus Williams 6-2, 6-1, and Spain’s Garbine Muguruza dispatched Australian qualifier Ashleigh Barty 6-0, 3-6, 6-2. Also, Caroline Garcia of France advanced with a 6-4, 6-2 win over American CiCi Bellis, and Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic moved on with a 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-2 victory over Ekaterina Makarova of Russia.

Shot clock testing

The U.S. Tennis Association said shot-clock technology will be tested beginning this month at the U.S. Open. The technology tracks the time taken by the server between points. Stacey Allaster, head of pro tennis at the USTA, told USA Today that it will be tested during the tournament’s junior and collegiate events in the second week of the Open. Grand Slam events and the women’s tour allow 20 seconds for a player to serve, while the men’s tour has a 25-second limit. However, enforcement of the rule is left to the discretion of the chair umpire. At the Open’s junior and college events, the shot clocks will be controlled by the chair umpire, starting after the score from the previous point has been registered. USTA officials hope shot clocks could be used at the U.S. Open level within three years. The final major of the year runs from Aug. 28-Sept. 10 at Flushing Meadows in New York.

TRACK AND FIELD

Guliyev wins 200 in stunning upset at worlds

LONDON — It wasn’t Wayde van Niekerk and it wasn’t Isaac Makwala.

Instead, Ramil Guliyev of Turkey earned the upset at the world championships on Thursday when he matched Van Niekerk stride for stride and won the 200-meter title by lunging at the line just ahead of the favored South African.

Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago took bronze, while Makwala faded down the stretch and finished sixth.

Guliyev, 27, a little-known sprinter who transferred nationality from Azerbaijan six years ago, was not even among the top-10 performers this year before he stunned his rivals and the 60,000-sellout crowd at the Olympic Stadium, which had come to see Van Niekerk and Makwala fight for gold.

Guliyev finished in 20.09 seconds, .02 seconds ahead of both Van Niekerk and Richards. The South African took silver by .001 seconds.

It was the slowest final since 2003.

In the first 200-meter final without Usain Bolt since 2009, it was wide open from the start.

Guliyev had the second-slowest start of the eight finalists but he quickly surged among the leaders. Van Niekerk was slightly ahead coming off the bend but could not make his fluent stride count as Guliyev stuck with him all the way.

Makwala, at the end of the saga that started with a stomach virus early in the week followed by a forced quarantine and belated entry in the 200 heats, failed to sustain the early pace and quickly fell out of contention.

As shocking as the 200 turned out to be, the triple jump was predictable — another great fight between American teammates Christian Taylor and Will Claye.

As usual, Taylor came out on top. The two-time Olympic champion won with a leap of 17.68 meters. Claye, the runner-up behind Taylor at the last two Olympics, was 5 centimeters behind for silver.

On another good day for the U.S. team, the Americans also got a 1-2 finish in the women’s 400 hurdles.

Running in the outside lane, Kori Carter picked up speed after 100 meters and never wavered, winning in 53.07 seconds. That was .43 seconds ahead of Dalilah Muhammad. Ristananna Tracey of Jamaica got bronze.

With three days to go, the United States has 19 medals overall. Kenya is second with seven. In the gold-medal rankings, the Americans lead with six, while Kenya has three.

Sports on 08/11/2017