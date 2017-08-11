Police identify woman killed in LR crash
Authorities have identified the woman who died Wednesday when her minivan crashed into a sport utility vehicle and ran off the road in front of the Arkansas School for the Deaf in Little Rock.
Billie Smith, 41, of Little Rock was driving a 2004 Chrysler Pacifica west in the 2400 block of West Markham Street when her minivan crashed into the rear of a Hyundai Santa Fe, according to an Arkansas State Police report. The crash happened shortly after 10:30 a.m.
The Pacifica spun around, hit a utility pole and then continued off the roadway until it hit a tree on the school grounds, the report said.
Smith suffered fatal injuries. A passenger in her vehicle, identified as 45-year-old Lee Robertson of Little Rock, was taken to UAMS Medical Center. On Wednesday, Little Rock police characterized his injuries as "serious."
The driver of the Santa Fe, 60-year-old Laurie Kolbek of Conway, was also listed in the accident report as being injured.
Police said the Pacifica was traveling "rather fast" when the crash occurred.
