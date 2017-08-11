Pregame rite goes wrong for rookie SS

Atlanta Braves rookie shortstop Johan Camargo suffered a bone bruise in his right knee while jogging onto the field before Tuesday night's game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Camargo was taking the field when his right knee appeared to lock as he reached down to grab a handful of dirt or touch the chalk on the first-base line. He fell to the ground on the infield grass.

The diagnosis was made following an MRI. The Braves initially said the injury was a hyperextended knee.

Camargo, on crutches after the game, attributed the injury to "bad luck."

"I do the same thing every time," Camargo said through an interpreter.

Camargo was unable to put weight on his right leg when leaving the field. He needed assistance from assistant trainer Jim Lovell and third base coach Ron Washington.

Braves Manager Brian Snitker said he has never seen a player get hurt running onto the field.

"That was a first. What a way to start the day," Snitker said after the Braves' 5-2 loss.

Snitker said Camargo will be placed on the disabled list and is expected to miss two weeks.

Jace Peterson replaced Camargo in the lineup at shortstop. Camargo is hitting .292 with 3 home runs and 19 RBI.

The versatile Camargo became the regular at shortstop when top prospect Dansby Swanson was optioned to Class AAA Gwinnett on July 27. Swanson was hitting .213 with 6 home runs and 35 RBI when demoted.

Swanson was pulled out of Gwinnett's lineup Tuesday night shortly after Camargo's injury and was formally recalled to the Braves on Wednesday.

Pitcher Ernesto Frieri was sold by the Texas Rangers to the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday for $1.

Signed by the Rangers as a minor league free agent on June 15, the 32-year-old right-hander was 0-1 with a 5.14 ERA in 6 relief appearances for Texas. He was assigned outright to Class AAA Round Rock (Texas) on July 7 and went 0-1 with a 1.42 ERA in 7 relief outings.

Seattle assigned Frieri to Class AAA Tacoma (Wash.) of the Pacific Coast League.

Frieri's major league experience figured prominently in the acquisition from Seattle's standpoint, Mariners Manager Scott Servais said.

Servais was an assistant general manager with the Los Angeles Angels during Frieri's playing days in Southern California.

"I know a little bit about him," Servais said. "Good guy, somebody with major league experience that, if we do start circulating guys up and down, then he's a guy that's been there before that you can count on."

The transaction brings to mind the insurance commercial that includes a character wearing a wide-brim hat, a flannel shirt and hip waders while carrying a long fishing pole and uttering the phrase, "I got a dollar."

