Friday, August 11, 2017, 11:22 a.m.

Singer Glen Campbell laid to rest in Arkansas hometown

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:29 a.m.

This image is taken from Glen Campbell’s video, “Ghost on the Canvas,” for what was meant to be his final album in 2011, but he wound up releasing two more.

DELIGHT — Music superstar Glen Campbell has been laid to rest in his hometown of Delight.

The announcement was made on Campbell's official Facebook page Thursday night. It says Campbell was laid to rest on Wednesday in a private ceremony and that there will be a private memorial, but the date has not been announced.

The singer died Tuesday morning in Nashville, Tennessee, at the age of 81. No cause of death was given, but Campbell announced in 2011 that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

Campbell was perhaps best known for his hit songs "Rhinestone Cowboy" and "Wichita Lineman."

