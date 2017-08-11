Oklahoma court overturns cigarette fee

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Thursday overturned a new $1.50 per-pack state fee on cigarettes, ruling that lawmakers adopted the levy in violation of constitutional rules that dictate how and when revenue-raising measures can be approved.

The decision rejected the state's claim that the fee -- which was expected to raise more than $250 million a year -- was designed to protect the public by helping to reduce smoking rates and to compensate the state for the harm done by smoking. Tobacco manufacturers argued the bill's primary purpose was to raise revenue to operate state government.

The cigarette fee was among several revenue-related bills adopted in the final days of the 2017 legislative session to help close an $878 million hole in the budget to avoid cuts to state agencies and services.

Republican Gov. Mary Fallin said lawmakers will likely have to convene a special legislative session to fund agencies that were designated to receive the bulk of the tobacco fee revenue, including the Department of Human Services, the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, and the Oklahoma Health Care Authority.

In girl's abortion, Kansas reviews doctor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas' regulatory medical board is weighing disciplinary action against a doctor who Planned Parenthood self-reported may have violated state law in handling a 13-year-old girl's abortion.

The Kansas State Board of Healing Arts was to discuss Thursday a petition alleging Dr. Allen Palmer illegally failed to preserve fetal tissue from the 2014 abortion and submit it to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The petition by the board's deputy litigation counsel says Palmer was a part-time Planned Parenthood contractor solely tasked with performing abortions for patients in their first trimester.

According to the petition, the 13-year-old girl impregnated by her then-19-year-old boyfriend during consensual sex sought a surgical abortion in December 2014, when the fetus was nearly 11 weeks old.

Palmer performed an in-clinic abortion but failed to preserve fetal tissue extracted and submit it as required by state law, according to the petition.

Court upholds Seattle's 'gun violence tax'

SEATTLE -- The Washington Supreme Court upheld Seattle's so-called gun violence tax against a challenge from gun-rights groups Thursday.

In an 8-1 decision, the justices affirmed a lower court ruling that the levy was valid because it fell within the city's taxing authority and because its primary purpose was to raise revenue for "the public benefit."

The tax, which took effect last year, adds $25 to the price of each firearm sold in the city plus 2 or 5 cents per round of ammunition. It raised $200,000 in its first year, with the money earmarked for gun-violence research.

The National Rifle Association and other gun rights groups sued, along with gun stores and customers. They argued that under state law, the power to regulate firearms is by and large reserved to the state. Seattle's measure was properly viewed as a regulation designed to hinder gun sales, not a tax, they argued.

In her opinion for the majority, Justice Debra Stephens disagreed, writing that state law "grants Seattle broad authority to tax retailers for the privilege of doing business within city limits," she wrote.

However, in her dissent, Justice Sheryl Gordon McCloud said she believed state law forbids cities from imposing taxes on gun sales.

Oil company works to clean Alaska leak

PRUDHOE BAY, Alaska -- A Texas-based oil and gas company that last year said it discovered at least 6 billion barrels of oil under its land in northern Alaska is cleaning up more than 7,000 gallons of oil that leaked from a well.

Caelus Energy originally thought the leak in mid-June was just 5 gallons. While the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation thinks most of the leak was contained to the gravel pad, some oil made it out to the tundra, said Tom DeRuyter, who is overseeing the response to the leak.

"I don't want to minimize the size of this spill -- that was a lot of oil that came out of this well," DeRuyter said, adding it took unusually long for the problem to be detected and for people to react accordingly.

The leaked oil is not crude. It's a mixture of fluids Caelus put in the well, described by the state as mineral oil and "diesel freeze protect fluid."

A Section on 08/11/2017