BASEBALL

Bryant loses World Series opener

The Bryant Black Sox fell to Lewiston, Idaho, 4-0 in their American Legion World Series opener Thursday afternoon in Shelby, N.C.

Lewiston scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning to take a 3-0 lead.

Alex Light walked and AJ Davis was hit by a pitch by Bryant starting pitcher Aaron Orender to lead off the sixth inning. With runners at first and third and one out, Light stole home and Davis advanced to second, giving Lewiston a 1-0 lead.

Four batters later, Orender hit Chris Powell with the bases loaded and Lewiston led 2-0. Kolt Olson then hit a RBI single, scoring Chase Adkison for a 3-0 advantage.

Lewiston extended its lead to 4-0 in the top of the seventh inning when Light came home on a throwing error by Bryant center fielder Logan Allen.

Orender took the loss for the Black Sox, allowing 4 runs, 3 earned, on 9 hits in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out three and walked two.

Alex Shurtleff led Bryant offensively, going 2 for 4. The Black Sox were outhit 10-8.

Bryant, which won the Mid-South Regional on Sunday in New Orleans, continues round-robin play at 10:30 a.m. Central on Saturday against Hopewell, N.J.

GOLF

ASU's Napier falters on final day

Arkansas State senior Tanner Napier shot a 5-over 75 on Thursday and finished in a tie for 16th place at 1-over 281 at the Canadian Men's Amateur Championship in Mississauga, Ontario.

Napier bogeyed three of the first five holes, then added consecutive bogeys on holes 9 through 11. His only birdie of the round came on the par-5 16th hole. For the tournament, Napier went 6 under on par-5s, played the par-4s at even par and went 7 over on the par-3s. His 281 total left him three strokes away from a top-10 finish.

Zach Baucho of Forest, Va., won the tournament after shooting an 8-under-272 total. The victory earned Baucho an exemption into the U.S. Amateur Championship and next year's RBC Canadian Open.

Two Red Wolves advance

Arkansas State sophomore Zan Luka Stim is in fourth place and junior Jakub Bares is in 24th place after two rounds of the Czech International Amateur Championship in Dritec, Czech Republic.

Stim, the Sun Belt Conference's Freshman of the Year and a first-team all-conference selection, shot 70-69--139 and enters today's third round three strokes behind the leader. Bares, who joins the Red Wolves after spending the past two seasons at Indian Hills (Iowa) Community College) shot 75-71--146 and is five strokes outside the top 10 golfers.

BASKETBALL

ASU men unveil nonconference schedule

A five-game home slate along with games against Indiana, South Florida and Wichita State highlight the Arkansas State University men's nonconference schedule announced Thursday.

The Red Wolves open the season Nov. 10 at Evansville, followed by their home opener Nov. 13 against Abilene Christian. ASU will then participate in the Hoosier Tip-Off Classic, where they will play at Eastern Michigan (Nov. 16) and host Howard (Nov. 20) before hitting the road for games at Indiana (Nov. 22) and at South Florida (Nov. 24).

ASU finishes November with a game at Cleveland State (Nov. 29) before hosting Tennessee-Martin on Dec. 5 and Henderson State on Dec. 9. The Red Wolves then go on a three-game road trip with games at Nebraska-Omaha (Dec. 13), Florida Atlantic (Dec. 16) and Wichita State (Dec. 19). The final nonconference game is Dec. 22 against Culvert-Stockton in Jonesboro.

VOLLEYBALL

Harding picked to win GAC

Harding University earned 113 points and 7 of 12 first-place votes Thursday to finish atop the Great American Conference's preseason coaches poll.

Ouachita Baptist earned 105 points and three first-place votes to finish second, followed by Arkansas Tech, which finished third after receiving two first-place votes and 95 points. Oklahoma Baptist (90 points) and Southern Nazarene (77 points) round out the top five.

Arkansas-Monticello finished eighth in the poll with 56 points, followed by Henderson State with 45 points. Southern Arkansas was picked to finish 11th and received 25 points.

