Style: Going to the dogs … and cats

It has gotten easier to have a house full of pets without sacrificing the home decor you want.

Interior designer Vern Yip, a judge on HGTV’s Design Star and a dog person, says new technology has led to a variety of stylish and pet-friendly home-furnishing options. Yip and two other interior-design experts — Betsy Burnham, founder of Los Angeles’ Burnham Design, and small-space expert Kathryn Bechen — offer some tips in Saturday Style.