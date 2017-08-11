Suspect named in fatal shooting outside Arkansas gas station

Authorities have named a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man outside a Hot Springs gas station Monday night.

Lindaniel West, 39, is wanted on a warrant for capital murder in the killing of 29-year-old Derek Duvall, the Hot Springs Police Department said in a statement.

Officers responded about 8:45 p.m. to a Valero station at 1201 Central Ave. and found Duvall on the ground in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

No information on a motive has been released.

West is described as a black man who stands 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds. He should be considered "armed and dangerous," the police department said.

The killing was the fourth homicide in Hot Springs so far this year.