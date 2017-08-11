Suspect in French hit-and-run Algerian

PARIS -- The man suspected of ramming a BMW into a group of soldiers near Paris is a 37-year-old Algerian, police said Thursday.

Hamou Benlatreche was living legally in France and had never been convicted of a crime but was known to police as a suspect in minor crimes, according to a police officer involved in the case. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not allowed to talk about an ongoing investigation.

Police have not disclosed a motive for the attack.

Benlatreche's name was on the letterbox for an apartment in a building in the suburb of Bezons, north of Paris, that police searched Wednesday night. Neighbors there refused to speak to reporters Thursday.

Six soldiers were hurt in Wednesday's incident though none had life-threatening injuries.

Mohammed Benlatreche, who identified himself as Hamou Benlatreche's uncle, told BFM television his nephew was a practicing Muslim who told his family that he was working as a driver for deliveries and for Uber.

Israel says Gaza homes hiding tunnels

JERUSALEM -- The Israeli military on Thursday said it has identified two residential buildings in the northern Gaza Strip as potential military targets after discovering Hamas militant tunnels underneath them.

The army released satellite images of the homes, near the Israeli border, on Thursday, a day after it struck Hamas targets in Gaza in response to a rocket strike on southern Israel.

Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir, head of Israel's Southern Command, said the situation in Gaza is "stable, but volatile." But he said the two buildings in the photos would be legitimate targets in the event of a future conflict and would draw Israeli forces into densely populated civilian areas.

The military did not say how the tunnels had been identified.

One of the buildings identified was a six-story residential building constructed in the past two years, after a 2014 war with Gaza's Hamas rulers.

"The location of the tunnel shafts in these buildings is intended to disguise them under civilian cover," the army said in a statement. "In wartime, these exploited locations become legitimate military targets under international law."

Israel and Hamas are bitter enemies that have fought three wars since Hamas, an Islamic militant group that seeks Israel's destruction, took control of Gaza in 2007.

Turkey issues warrants for journalists

ANKARA, Turkey -- Turkish authorities on Thursday issued detention warrants for 35 journalists and media workers as part of the country's ongoing crackdown on people suspected of ties to U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, the state-run news agency reported.

Turkey accuses Gulen of masterminding last year's failed military coup. Gulen denies involvement.

Police carried out raids in Istanbul to detain the suspects who allegedly used an encrypted messaging app that authorities say was favored by Gulen's followers to communicate with one another. Anadolu Agency said they are suspected of "membership in a terror organization."

Nine people have been detained so far, including Burak Ekici, an editor for the opposition Birgun newspaper, Anadolu said.

More than 50,000 people, including journalists, have been arrested since Turkey embarked on a wide scale crackdown in the aftermath of the July 15, 2016, coup attempt. More than 110,000 people have also been dismissed from government jobs.

Turks detain Russian over drone plot

ISTANBUL -- Turkish authorities have detained a Russian national and suspected Islamic State militant for allegedly planning a drone attack on U.S. aircraft at Turkey's Incirlik air base, police said Thursday.

Renad Bakiev was detained in the southern city of Adana over suspicions that he plotted to crash an American aircraft or attack the Incirlik air base using a drone, Adana police said in a statement. Turkish private news agency Dogan said a court later ordered him formally arrested pending a trial.

Bakiev also intended to attack the Alevi community in Adana city, the statement said. It said he was affiliated with the Islamic State and had previously traveled to Syria.

The Alevi religious minority is an offshoot of Shia Islam and is the largest religious group in Turkey after Sunnis. The Islamic State regards Alevis as heretics.

During police interrogations, Bakiev admitted to reconnoitering the air base for his strike, the police statement said.

