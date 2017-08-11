Thousands without power in Little Rock as storms move through Arkansas

Thousands of Entergy customers in Little Rock were without power after strong storms moved through Friday afternoon.

The utility reported on its website at 1:30 p.m. that more than 6,200 customers across the state were in the dark as storms continued to roll through the region.

More than 3,000 of those outages were in Little Rock at that time, including large pockets along and south of Markham Street west of Interstate 430 and north of Rodney Parham Road east of I-430.

Entergy said it was aiming to have power fully restored by 10 p.m., though it said in a statement that that time could change "as all damage assessments are completed or if new thunderstorms move into the area."

Storms were continuing in different parts of the state Friday afternoon, including in northeast Arkansas. There, severe thunderstorm warnings covering parts of Mississippi County, Crittenden County, St. Francis County and Cross County were all set to expire at 2 p.m. or earlier.

There were no preliminary reports of damage or injuries associated with the storms.