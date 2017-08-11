Two people charged in sex assault of boy, 3

MOUNTAIN VIEW -- An Independence County woman who police say was an accomplice in the sexual assault of a 3-year-old boy was charged with two counts of rape, being an accomplice to the assault and intimidating a witness, authorities said.

Gadel Shai Bigham, 21, of Batesville, told Stone County investigators that she was in a room when Mark Wayne Martin, 21, of Stone County, sexually assaulted the toddler, an arrest affidavit filed in Stone County Circuit Court indicated.

Martin was charged with two counts of rape and one count of sexual indecency with a child.

Each is being held in the Stone County jail in Mountain View in lieu of $100,000 bond.

The arrest affidavit, filed by Stone County sheriff investigator Justin Meeks, said Bigham told authorities that she held the 3-year-old's arms while Martin assaulted him on at least one occasion.

A young witness told police of seeing two people "doing things" to the victim, Meeks wrote in his affidavit. The witness said Bigham threatened to harm him and do the "same things" to him that were done to the 3-year-old boy.

Deputies arrested Bigham on Aug. 4.

Martin told authorities he had assaulted the boy April 15 and July 18. He said he would watch the child when the youngster's parents were at work.

Meeks wrote in the affidavit that Martin said his actions "did feel good to him" and that he knew his actions were wrong.

State Desk on 08/11/2017