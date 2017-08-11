VIDEO: Trump warns U.S. 'locked and loaded' as North Korea readies missiles

BEDMINSTER, N.J.— President Donald Trump tweeted Friday that the U.S. military is "locked and loaded" if North Korea acts "unwisely."

American and South Korean officials said they would move forward with large-scale military exercises later this month that North Korea claims are a rehearsal for war. Pyongyang has laid out plans to strike near the U.S. territory of Guam.

Trump tweeted Friday: "Military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path!"

His tweet caps off a week of war rhetoric that has alarmed international leaders.

"I don't see a military solution, and I don't think it's called for," said German Chancellor Angela Merkel. She declined to say whether Germany would stand with the U.S. in case of a military conflict with North Korea and called on the U.N. Security Council to continue to address the issue.

"I think escalating the rhetoric is the wrong answer," Merkel added.

Russia's foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, estimated the risk of a military conflict between the U.S. and North Korea as "very high" and said Moscow was deeply concerned.

"When you get close to the point of a fight, the one who is stronger and wiser should be the first to step back from the brink," Lavrov said Friday.

Trump has steadily escalated his warnings to North Korea, suggesting that his original threat to unleash "fire and fury" did not go far enough. But an ongoing back channel for negotiations between the United States and North Korea came to light Friday. It had been known the two sides had discussions to secure the June release of an American university student. But it wasn't known until now that the contacts have continued or that they have broached matters other than U.S. detainees.

People familiar with the contacts say the interactions have done nothing thus far to quell tensions over North Korea's nuclear weapons and missile advances, which are now fueling fears of military confrontation.

Despite tensions and talk of war, life on the streets of the North Korean capital remains calm. There are no air raid drills or cars in camouflage netting as was the case during previous crises. At a park in central Pyongyang on Friday evening, young people practiced volleyball and grandparents and parents watched children on climbing frames and swings.

North Koreans have lived for decades with the state media message that war is imminent, the U.S. is to blame and their country is ready to defend itself. State-run media ensure that the population gets the North Korean side of the story but don't convey any sense of international concern about the situation.

One 81-year-old resident, Ri Chong Song, said he's still going dancing in the park, a common pastime for the elderly, because he's confident that his country will survive.

[VIDEO: Daily life resumes as tensions mount in North Korea]

Young graduate Choe Kyong Song said North Koreans don't want war but then went on to repeat the kind of bold rhetoric that authorities favor — the idea that any conflict with the U.S. would result in North Korean victory and the reunification of Korea.

Two days after North Korea laid out its plans to strike near Guam with unsettling specificity, there was no observable march toward combat. U.S. officials said there was no major movement of U.S. military assets to the region nor were there signs Pyongyang was actively preparing for war.

