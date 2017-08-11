Woman who was running bakery out of Arkansas home gets 2 years in prison

A woman who ran a bakery out of her Arkansas home received a two-year prison term for lying to the Social Security Administration, authorities say.

Julie Anna DeLarm, 51, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Court Judge Billy Roy Wilson, according to a news release from the office of Patrick C. Harris, the acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas.

DeLarm, formerly known as Julianna England, was approved for Social Security disability benefits in March 2009, but started assisting in the bakery operations from her Searcy home in 2001, the release stated. The bakery, called "Tookies" reportedly moved to a separate space in January 2014.

Harris said a Social Security Administration employee who knew DeLarm saw her working in the bakery in March 2014, and in May of that year, she submitted a report to the agency stating that she had not worked since she her last medical decision from the administration.

Her two-year term will run consecutively with a sentence she is serving from a federal wire-fraud conviction out of California for embezzling $360,000 from her employer between 2000 and 2007, according to the release.