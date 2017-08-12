Arkansan shot another man during argument, police say

A 55-year-old Arkansan is in custody after he shot another man during an argument in Hot Springs Friday night, police said.

Officers found James Puckett lying on a porch outside 502 Stover St. around 11:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Hot Springs Police Department on Saturday.

The 47-year-old victim, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, was taken to a local hospital, where he was in stable condition Saturday.

Officers said they found Thomas Foster nearby. The Hot Springs man was arrested and taken to the Garland County jail, where he was being held in lieu of $20,000 bond.

Foster faces charges of first-degree battery, third-degree domestic battery and first-degree criminal mischief.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 22.