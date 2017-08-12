Subscribe Register Login
Saturday, August 12, 2017, 7:51 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Authorities in Little Rock investigate homicide

By Gavin Lesnick

This article was published today at 7:33 p.m.

this-little-rock-police-department-photo-shows-officers-at-the-scene-of-a-homicide-saturday-night

This Little Rock Police Department photo shows officers at the scene of a homicide Saturday night.

Police in Little Rock are investigating a homicide, the city's 40th of the year.

The Little Rock Police Department said on Twitter shortly before 7:30 p.m. that officers were at the scene of the killing in the 600 block of west 24th St.

Additional details, including how the victim was killed and whether anyone had been arrested, weren't immediately known.

Check back for updates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Authorities in Little Rock investigate homicide

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online