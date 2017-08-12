Home / Latest News /
Authorities in Little Rock investigate homicide
This article was published today at 7:33 p.m.
Police in Little Rock are investigating a homicide, the city's 40th of the year.
The Little Rock Police Department said on Twitter shortly before 7:30 p.m. that officers were at the scene of the killing in the 600 block of west 24th St.
Additional details, including how the victim was killed and whether anyone had been arrested, weren't immediately known.
Check back for updates.
