LIVE: Updates from Hogs' second fall scrimmage

— Follow along for updates from Arkansas' second scrimmage of fall camp.

— Practice was opened to the media at the end of the first half of the scrimmage. Looked like Dee Walker and Grant Morgan were the first-team inside linebackers. Karl Roesler and Randy Ramsey were the outside linebackers. Britto Tutt was out there after missing last week's scrimmage.

— Developmental work to start the second half of the scrimmage. Jack Lindsey and Daulton Hyatt at QB. Connor McPherson at RB.

— Jarrod Barnes with a nice catch from Carson Proctor. Proctor has made a handful of nice throws the last 2 weeks. Michael Smith helped Barnes line up a few plays later and Barnes hauled in about a 30-yard reception.

— Jarques McClellion with a nice breakup on a deep ball intended for Tyson Morris.

— Brandon Martin and Jared Cornelius playing catch on the sideline. Cornelius not in pads, Brandon Martin is.

— Chase Hayden with a few nice carries against the starting defense, which is playing minus Dre Greenlaw and Scoota Harris at inside linebacker.

— No Austin Allen with the starters, which is what happened last week in the second half, too.

— Jake Hall with a big tackle on Devwah Whaley. Drew an 'ooh' from the fans.

— Jerem Patton getting some reps with the ones and had a nice block on Armon Watts.

— Ty Storey was pressured on a third-and-5 and threw off his back foot across the field. Ball hung up in the air and could've been picked. Reid Miller batted it down.

— Connor Limpert missed a 53-yard field goal wide left.

— Chase Hayden hits the hole quick and drags defenders for 12. He has been extremely impressive, especially considering he's going against the ones.

— Hyatt with a botched snap.

— No Koilan Jackson big catch on Ryan Pulley this time. Jack Lindsey's deep ball was underthrown and Pulley broke it up.

— Blake Johnson has been shaky on his 2 punts so far. Just hit a 36-yarder with little to no hang-time.

— Cole Kelley stepped up in the pocket and found an open Deon Stewart for a 32-yard gain.

— Chase Hayden working with the starters now and had an impressive run on a jet sweep. Pushed the pile for a 9-yard gain. Kid is impressive.

— Jeremy Patton appears to be working ahead of Cheyenne O'Grady. Patton rotating with the ones while O'Grady works with the developmental group.

— Korey Hernandez with a nice break on a quick out route to Jordan Jones to force a Cole Hedlund 36-yarder from the left hash, which he made.