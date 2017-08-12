NFL regular season schedule

All times Central

(x-Subject to change)

WEEK 1

Thursday, Sept. 7

Kansas City Chiefs at New England, 7:30 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday, Sept. 10

NY Jets at Buffalo, noon (CBS)

Atlanta at Chicago, noon (FOX)

Baltimore at Cincinnati, noon (CBS)

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, noon (CBS)

Arizona at Detroit, noon (FOX)

Jacksonville at Houston, noon (CBS)

Tampa Bay at Miami, noon (FOX)

Oakland at Tennessee, noon (CBS)

Philadelphia at Washington, noon (FOX)

Indianapolis at LA Rams, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

Carolina at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

NY Giants at Dallas, 7:30 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 11

New Orleans at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m. (ESPN)

LA Chargers at Denver, 9:20 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 2

Thursday, Sept. 14

Houston at Cincinnati, 7:25 p.m. (NFLN)

Sunday, Sept. 17

Cleveland at Baltimore, noon (CBS)

Buffalo at Carolina, noon (CBS)

Arizona at Indianapolis, noon (FOX)

Tennessee at Jacksonville, noon (CBS)

Philadelphia at Kansas City, noon (FOX)

New England at New Orleans, noon (CBS)

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, noon (FOX)

Chicago at Tampa Bay, noon (FOX)

Miami at LA Chargers, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

NY Jets at Oakland, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas at Denver, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

Washington at LA Rams, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco at Seattle, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

Green Bay at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 18

Detroit at NY Giants, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 3

Thursday, Sept. 21

LA Rams at San Francisco, 7:25 p.m. (NFLN)

Sunday, Sept. 24

Baltimore vs. Jacksonville at London, 8:30 a.m. (TBD)

Denver at Buffalo, noon (CBS)

New Orleans at Carolina, noon (FOX)

Pittsburgh at Chicago, noon (CBS)

Atlanta at Detroit, noon (FOX)

Cleveland at Indianapolis, noon (CBS)

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, noon (FOX)

Houston at New England, noon (CBS)

Miami at NY Jets, noon (CBS)

NY Giants at Philadelphia, noon (FOX)

Seattle at Tennessee, 3:05 p.m. (FOX)

Cincinnati at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Kansas City at LA Chargers, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oakland at Washington, 7:30 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 25

Dallas at Arizona, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 4

Thursday, Sept. 28

Chicago at Green Bay, 7:25 p.m. (CBS/NFLN/Amazon)

Sunday, Oct. 1

New Orleans vs. Miami at London, 8:30 a.m. (FOX)

Buffalo at Atlanta, noon (CBS)

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, noon (CBS)

Cincinnati at Cleveland, noon (CBS)

LA Rams at Dallas, noon (FOX)

Tennessee at Houston, noon (CBS)

Detroit at Minnesota, noon (FOX)

Carolina at New England, noon (FOX)

Jacksonville at NY Jets, noon (CBS)

San Francisco at Arizona, 3:05 p.m. (FOX)

Philadelphia at LA Chargers, 3:05 p.m. (FOX)

NY Giants at Tampa Bay, 3:05 p.m. (FOX)

Oakland at Denver, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Indianapolis at Seattle, 7:30 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 2

Washington at Kansas City, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 5

Thursday, Oct. 5

New England at Tampa Bay, 7:25 p.m. (CBS/NFLN/Amazon)

Sunday, Oct. 8

Buffalo at Cincinnati, noon (CBS)

NY Jets at Cleveland, noon (FOX)

Carolina at Detroit, noon (FOX)

San Francisco at Indianapolis, noon (FOX)

Tennessee at Miami, noon (CBS)

LA Chargers at NY Giants, noon (CBS)

Arizona at Philadelphia, noon (FOX)

Jacksonville at Pittsburgh, noon (CBS)

Seattle at LA Rams, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

Baltimore at Oakland, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay at Dallas, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

x-Kansas City at Houston, 7:30 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 9

Minnesota at Chicago, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

OPEN Atlanta, Denver, New Orleans, Washington

WEEK 6

Thursday, Oct. 12

Philadelphia at Carolina, 7:25 p.m. (CBS/NFLN/Amazon)

Sunday, Oct. 15

Miami at Atlanta, noon (CBS)

Chicago at Baltimore, noon (FOX)

Cleveland at Houston, noon (CBS)

Green Bay at Minnesota, noon (FOX)

Detroit at New Orleans, noon (FOX)

New England at NY Jets, noon (CBS)

San Francisco at Washington, noon (FOX)

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 3:05 p.m. (FOX)

LA Rams at Jacksonville, 3:05 p.m. (FOX)

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

LA Chargers at Oakland, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

x-NY Giants at Denver, 7:30 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 16

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

OPEN Buffalo, Cincinnati, Dallas, Seattle

WEEK 7

Thursday, Oct. 19

Kansas City at Oakland, 7:25 p.m. (CBS/NFLN/Amazon)

Sunday, Oct. 22

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, noon (FOX)

Carolina at Chicago, noon (FOX)

Tennessee at Cleveland, noon (CBS)

New Orleans at Green Bay, noon (FOX)

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, noon (CBS)

Arizona vs. LA Rams at London, noon (FOX)

NY Jets at Miami, noon (FOX)

Baltimore at Minnesota, noon (CBS)

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, noon (CBS)

Dallas at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m. (FOX)

Denver at LA Chargers, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle at NY Giants, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

x-Atlanta at New England, 7:30 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 23

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

OPEN Detroit, Houston

WEEK 8

Thursday, Oct. 26

Miami at Baltimore, 7:25 p.m. (CBS/NFLN/Amazon)

Sunday, Oct. 29

Minnesota vs. Cleveland at London, 8:30 a.m. (NFLN)

Oakland at Buffalo, noon (CBS)

Indianapolis at Cincinnati, noon (CBS)

LA Chargers at New England, noon (CBS)

Chicago at New Orleans, noon (FOX)

Atlanta at NY Jets, noon (FOX)

San Francisco at Philadelphia, noon (FOX)

Carolina at Tampa Bay, noon (FOX)

Houston at Seattle, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas at Washington, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

x-Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 30

Denver at Kansas City, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

OPEN Arizona, Green Bay, Jacksonville, LA Rams, NY Giants, Tennessee

WEEK 9

Thursday, Nov. 2

Buffalo at NY Jets, 7:25 p.m. (NFLN)

Sunday, Nov. 5

Atlanta at Carolina, noon (FOX)

Indianapolis at Houston, noon (CBS)

Cincinnati at Jacksonville, noon (CBS)

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, noon (FOX)

LA Rams at NY Giants, noon (FOX)

Denver at Philadelphia, noon (CBS)

Baltimore at Tennessee, noon (CBS)

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m. (FOX)

Washington at Seattle, 3:05 p.m. (FOX)

Kansas City at Dallas, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

x-Oakland at Miami, 7:30 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Nov. 6

Detroit at Green Bay, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

OPEN Chicago, Cleveland, LA Chargers, Minnesota, New England, Pittsburgh

WEEK 10

Thursday, Nov. 9

Seattle at Arizona, 7:25 p.m. (NBC/NFLN/Amazon)

Sunday, Nov. 12

New Orleans at Buffalo, noon (FOX)

Green Bay at Chicago, noon (FOX)

Cleveland at Detroit, noon (CBS)

Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, noon (CBS)

LA Chargers at Jacksonville, noon (CBS)

NY Jets at Tampa Bay, noon (CBS)

Cincinnati at Tennessee, noon (FOX)

Minnesota at Washington, noon (FOX)

Houston at LA Rams, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas at Atlanta, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

NY Giants at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

x-New England at Denver, 7:30 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Nov. 13

Miami at Carolina, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

OPEN Baltimore, Kansas City, Oakland, Philadelphia

WEEK 11

Thursday, Nov. 16

Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 7:25 p.m. (NBC/NFLN/Amazon)

Sunday, Nov. 19

Detroit at Chicago, noon (FOX)

Jacksonville at Cleveland, noon (CBS)

Baltimore at Green Bay, noon (CBS)

Arizona at Houston, noon (FOX)

LA Rams at Minnesota, noon (FOX)

Washington at New Orleans, noon (FOX)

Kansas City at NY Giants, noon (CBS)

Buffalo at LA Chargers, 3:05 p.m. (FOX)

Cincinnati at Denver, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

New England vs. Oakland at Mexico City, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

x-Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:30 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Nov. 20

Atlanta at Seattle, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

OPEN Carolina, Indianapolis, Miami, NY Jets, San Francisco, Tampa Bay

WEEK 12

Thursday, Nov. 23

Minnesota at Detroit, 12:30 p.m. (FOX)

LA Chargers at Dallas, 3:30 p.m. (CBS)

NY Giants at Washington, 7:30 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday, Nov. 26

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, noon (FOX)

Cleveland at Cincinnati, noon (CBS)

Tennessee at Indianapolis, noon (CBS)

Buffalo at Kansas City, noon (CBS)

Miami at New England, noon (CBS)

Carolina at NY Jets, noon (FOX)

Chicago at Philadelphia, noon (FOX)

New Orleans at LA Rams, 3:05 p.m. (FOX)

Seattle at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m. (FOX)

Jacksonville at Arizona, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Denver at Oakland, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

x-Green Bay at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Nov. 27

Houston at Baltimore, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 13

Thursday, Nov. 30

Washington at Dallas, 7:25 p.m. (NBC/NFLN/Amazon)

Sunday, Dec. 3

Minnesota at Atlanta, noon (FOX)

Detroit at Baltimore, noon (FOX)

New England at Buffalo, noon (CBS)

San Francisco at Chicago, noon (CBS)

Tampa Bay at Green Bay, noon (FOX)

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, noon (CBS)

Denver at Miami, noon (CBS)

Carolina at New Orleans, noon (FOX)

Kansas City at NY Jets, noon (CBS)

Houston at Tennessee, noon (CBS)

Cleveland at LA Chargers, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

LA Rams at Arizona, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

NY Giants at Oakland, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

x-Philadelphia at Seattle, 7:30 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Dec. 4

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 14

Thursday, Dec. 7

New Orleans at Atlanta, 7:25 p.m. (NBC/NFLN/Amazon)

Sunday, Dec. 10

Indianapolis at Buffalo, noon (CBS)

Minnesota at Carolina, noon (CBS)

Chicago at Cincinnati, noon (FOX)

Green Bay at Cleveland, noon (FOX)

San Francisco at Houston, noon (FOX)

Seattle at Jacksonville, noon (FOX)

Oakland at Kansas City, noon (CBS)

Detroit at Tampa Bay, noon (FOX)

Tennessee at Arizona, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

NY Jets at Denver, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

Washington at LA Chargers, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia at LA Rams, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dallas at NY Giants, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

x-Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Dec. 11

New England at Miami, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 15

Thursday, Dec. 14

Denver at Indianapolis, 7:25 p.m. (NBC/NFLN/Amazon)

Saturday, Dec. 16

Chicago at Detroit, 3:30 p.m. (NFLN)

LA Chargers at Kansas City, 7:25 p.m. (NFLN)

Sunday, Dec. 17

Miami at Buffalo, noon (CBS)

Green Bay at Carolina, noon (FOX)

Baltimore at Cleveland, noon (CBS)

Houston at Jacksonville, noon (CBS)

Cincinnati at Minnesota, noon (CBS)

NY Jets at New Orleans, noon (CBS)

Philadelphia at NY Giants, noon (FOX)

Arizona at Washington, noon (FOX)

LA Rams at Seattle, 3:05 p.m. (FOX)

New England at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Tennessee at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

x-Dallas at Oakland, 7:30 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Dec. 18

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 16

Saturday, Dec. 23

Indianapolis at Baltimore, 3:30 p.m. (NFLN)

Minnesota at Green Bay, 7:30 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday, Dec. 24

Tampa Bay at Carolina, noon (FOX)

Cleveland at Chicago, noon (CBS)

Detroit at Cincinnati, noon (FOX)

Miami at Kansas City, noon (CBS)

Buffalo at New England, noon (CBS)

Atlanta at New Orleans, noon (FOX)

LA Chargers at NY Jets, noon (CBS)

LA Rams at Tennessee, noon (FOX)

Denver at Washington, noon (CBS)

Jacksonville at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

NY Giants at Arizona, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

Seattle at Dallas, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

Monday, Dec. 25

Pittsburgh at Houston, 3:30 p.m. (NBC/NFLN/Amazon)

Oakland at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 17

Sunday, Dec. 31

Carolina at Atlanta, noon (FOX)

Cincinnati at Baltimore, noon (CBS)

Green Bay at Detroit, noon (FOX)

Houston at Indianapolis, noon (CBS)

Buffalo at Miami, noon (CBS)

Chicago at Minnesota, noon (FOX)

NY Jets at New England, noon (CBS)

Washington at NY Giants, noon (FOX)

Dallas at Philadelphia, noon (FOX)

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, noon (CBS)

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, noon (FOX)

Jacksonville at Tennessee, noon (CBS)

Kansas City at Denver, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oakland at LA Chargers, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco at LA Rams, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

Arizona at Seattle, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)