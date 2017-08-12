CUBS

Contreras strains leg

PHOENIX -- The Chicago Cubs announced Friday that catcher Willson Contreras has a right moderate hamstring strain that could take from four to six weeks to heal.

The Cubs put him on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. They called up Victor Caratini from Class AAA Iowa. He joined the team Friday in Arizona.

Caratini, 23, was batting .344 with 10 home runs and 59 RBI in 76 games with Iowa. He appeared in 11 games for the Cubs earlier this season, going 5 for 26 (.192) with 1 home run and 2 RBI.

The next step for Contreras is for him to become pain free, which could take two weeks. His rehab process will start once he becomes pain-free.

Contreras was batting .274 with 21 home runs and 70 RBI at the time of the injury.

Contreras, 25, injured his hamstring while running to first base on a grounder in the eighth inning of a 3-1 loss at San Francisco on Wednesday.

MARINERS

Paxton out 3 weeks

SEATTLE -- In the middle of the wild-card race in the American League, the Seattle Mariners will likely be without left-handed ace James Paxton for at least three weeks because of a pectoral strain.

Paxton was put on the 10-day disabled list on Friday, a day after he was pulled in the seventh inning of his start against the Los Angeles Angels. Paxton was optimistic it was a minor injury, but an MRI on Friday morning confirmed a stint on the disabled list and another blow for the Mariners' postseason chances.

Paxton was working his way into the conversation for Cy Young Award consideration. He was the AL pitcher of the month in July and had won seven consecutive starts heading into Thursday's outing. He wound up with a no-decision. Paxton is 12-3 with a 2.78 ERA in 20 starts.

Seattle recalled former Arkansas Traveler Andrew Moore to take Paxton's roster spot.

YANKEES

Sabathia on 10-day DL

NEW YORK -- Yankees left-hander CC Sabathia was put on the 10-day disabled list because of right knee inflammation and left-hander Jordan Montgomery was recalled from Class AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

New York also activated infielder Tyler Austin from the 10-day disabled list before Friday's game against Boston and optioned him to Scranton.

Sabathia's move was retroactive to Wednesday, a day after he allowed four runs in three innings at Toronto and left in pain. He is 9-5 with a 4.05 ERA in 19 starts, pitching with a brace because of the knee.

Montgomery, 7-6 with a 4.05 ERA in 21 starts, figures to take Sabathia's turn Sunday against the Red Sox. Montgomery was sent down Sunday in an attempt to limit his innings. New York wants Montgomery, currently at 115 2/3 innings after setting a career high with 139 1/3 innings at Class AA Trenton and Scranton last season.

Austin had been sidelined since late June by a strained right hamstring.

RED SOX

Pedroia headed to DL?

NEW YORK -- Boston second baseman Dustin Pedroia could be headed to the disabled list for the third time this season.

Pedroia went 0 for 4 as a designated hitter Wednesday at Tampa Bay in his first game since July 28. Pedroia's left knee was too inflamed for him to play Friday night for the AL East leaders at Yankee Stadium, and Red Sox Manager John Farrell said a return to the DL was possible.

Pedroia was hurt by a late slide by Baltimore's Manny Machado on April 21. Pedroia returned six days later but went on the DL from May 30 to June 9.

Red Sox pitcher David Price, who hasn't pitched since July 22 because of left elbow inflammation, threw in the outfield from 120 feet, then threw more intensely from 60 feet. Farrell said a decision on Price's next step will be made today.

