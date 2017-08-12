Police: Arkansas man, 24, shot to death

Arkansas authorities say a 24-year-old man was shot to death Friday night.

Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 800 block of West Park Avenue around 9:30 p.m., Searcy police said in a tweet Saturday morning.

When they arrived, they found Davion Bankhead suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Bankhead, who is from Searcy, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead an hour later.

Police have not identified a suspect or a motive. The case is still under investigation.