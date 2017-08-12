Rhoads’ contract completed

The contract amendment that accompanied defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads’ promotion from defensive backs coach to defensive coordinator during the offseason has been completed. On Friday, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette received a copy of the amended agreement, signed this week by University of Arkansas, Fayetteville Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz and UA System President Donald Bobbitt.

Rhoads signed the agreement July 26, the day before the Razorbacks opened training camp, and Athletic Director Jeff Long signed it two days later.

Rhoads’ salary of $700,000, which doubles the $350,000 he was making in 2016, was approved by the UA Board of Trustees in May. Rhoads, a former Iowa State head coach, is the second-highest paid assistant on Coach Bret Bielema’s staff behind offensive coordinator Dan Enos ($800,000).

Rhoads’ contract includes a no-compete clause within the SEC, unless he leaves for a head coaching position. He also is subject to paying a $250,000 buyout if he leaves Arkansas between now and the end of the 2017 season, and a $100,000 buyout from then through the end of the contract on June 30.

It is unclear what caused the delay between Rhoads accepting the defensive coordinator post and the signing of his amended agreement.