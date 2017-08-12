BASKETBALL

UALR nonconference schedule released

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock released its men's nonconference schedule Friday, which includes a Dec. 20 trip to SEC opponent Mississippi State.

There are six home games out of the 13 nonconference games, and UALR opens the season at home Nov. 11 against Ouachita Baptist. The following home games are against Robert Morris (Nov. 25), Norfolk State (Nov. 26), the University of Central Arkansas (Nov. 29), Oral Roberts (Dec. 2) and the University of the Ozarks (Dec. 18).

Robert Morris reached the NCAA Tournament in 2015, when it beat North Florida 81-77 in the First Four play-in game and later lost to No. 1 Duke 85-56 in the first round as a No. 16 seed. Oral Roberts reached the NCAA Tournament in three consecutive seasons from 2006-2008, never surpassing the first round.

The remaining seven road games include the visit to Mississippi State, and include games in Memphis (Nov. 14-15), Grand Canyon (Nov. 18), San Diego (Nov. 20), UCA (Dec. 9), Bradley (Dec. 13) and Sam Houston State (Dec. 15).

UALR will open Sun Belt Conference play at home against Louisiana-Lafayette on Dec. 29.

ATHLETICS

Dolan replaces Perlman at RSN

Brett Dolan has been hired as the lead TV broadcaster for the Razorback Sports Network.

Dolan is a longtime baseball broadcaster who has spent the past 11 years in Houston. From 2006-2012, Dolan was an announcer on the Houston Astros' broadcasts. Since 2013, he has been a pregame, postgame and sideline reporter for Root Sports Houston. He also has worked as play-by-play announcer on ESPN-affiliated college football and baseball broadcasts.

At the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Dolan will serve as the primary announcer for games produced by RSN and aired on SEC Network platforms, most notably for the Razorbacks' baseball and basketball teams.

In addition to the Astros, Dolan has worked with the Montreal Expos and multiple minor league teams. As announcer for the Class AAA Tucson Sidewinders, he twice was named Arizona Sportscaster of the Year.

Dolan is a native of Casey, Iowa, and 1992 graduate of the University of Iowa. He replaces Alex Perlman, who spent three years with RSN.

-- Matt Jones

FISHING

2 Arkansans in top 6 at Forrest Wood Cup

Travis Fox of Rogers and Larry Nixon of Bee Branch are among the top six finishers after the first day of the Forrest Wood Cup at Lake Murray in Columbia, S.C.

Fox caught five fish weighing a total of 18 pounds, 3 ounces, which was good for fifth place. Nixon also caught five fish with a total weight of 17-13 and is in sixth place.

Justin Atkins of Florence, Ala., leads the tournament with a total weight of 21-5. Atkins is followed by Anthony Gagliardi of Prosperity, S.C. (21-1), Brandon Cobb of Greenwood, S.C. (19-12) and Bryan Thrift of Shelby, N.C. (18-3).

Scott Suggs of Alexander sits in 11th place after catching a total weight of 14-13, which is 10 ounces outside the top 10. Greg Bohannan (5-13) is in 41st place, while Joey Cifuentes of Clinton (4-4) is in 46th place and Mark Rose (1-8) is in 53rd place.

The tournament field will be cut to the top 10 finishers after today's second round.

Sports on 08/12/2017