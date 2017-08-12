UA chancellor condemns white nationalist rally after photo shows marcher in 'Arkansas engineering' shirt

The chancellor of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville is condemning a white nationalist march in Virginia after a photo from the event showed a participant wearing a UA shirt.

In a tweet that included the photo showing the marcher wearing an "Arkansas Engineering" shirt while holding a lit tiki torch Friday night, Chancellor Joe Steinmetz said the university values freedom of speech but condemns "hatred, violence & white supremacy."

"Diversity & inclusion are @Uarkansas values," he wrote. "Not this."

The person shown in the photo hasn't been identified.

Steinmetz also retweeted one of several posts from the official UA Twitter account replying to users who erroneously identified the marcher as a professor and noting that it was not that person.

On Saturday, a car plowed into a crowd of people peacefully protesting the white nationalist rally, killing one person and sending at least 26 others to hospitals, The Associated Press reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.