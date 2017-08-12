FOOTBALL

Tannehill out

Ryan Tannehill has decided surgery can no longer be avoided. The Miami Dolphins quarterback will undergo an operation to repair the torn ACL in his left knee and will miss the entire season, a person familiar with the decision said Friday. The person confirmed the decision to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Dolphins hadn’t disclosed it publicly. Tannehill will be placed on injured reserve, the person said. Tannehill, who missed the final four games of last season with two sprained ligaments in his knee, reinjured it a week into training camp on Aug. 3. The Dolphins consulted with specialists before the team and Tannehill decided surgery was the best option. Tannehill opted not to have surgery after last season’s injury, and instead rehabilitated the partially torn ligaments and underwent stem cell treatments. Jay Cutler, who parted with the Chicago Bears after eight seasons, agreed to delay his fledgling network TV career and signed a $10 million, one-year contract Monday to replace Tannehill. Cutler, 34, might make his Dolphins debut in their second exhibition game next Thursday. Tannehill won the No. 1 job for Miami’s opener in his rookie season of 2012 and made 77 consecutive starts before his injury last season. He’s expected to be ready for the start of training camp next season.

Flacco back soon

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco will soon return to practice, but he won’t play in a game before the team opens the regular season on Sept. 10 at Cincinnati. The Ravens announced Friday that Flacco’s progress from a back injury is “good,” and that he will begin practicing in the preseason. The 10-year pro has not taken a snap at training camp. Meanwhile, the Ravens say offensive lineman Alex Lewis will miss the 2017 season with a shoulder injury. He will undergo surgery next week. Lewis played in 10 games last season. He missed one week with a concussion and was sidelined for five weeks with an ankle injury. Also on Friday, the Ravens revealed that rookie Tim White will have season-ending surgery on his thumb. White, a rookie free agent out of Arizona State, scored a touchdown in Thursday’s victory over the Redskins.

Newton on mend

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is on the mend. Newton threw passes to receivers during an individual period early in practice on Friday, according to the Charlotte Observer. However, Newton continued to be held out of team drills. Newton had shoulder surgery in March to repair a partially torn rotator cuff and had not thrown in practice other than light warmup tosses since July 30. He did not play in the team’s preseason opener Wednesday night against the Houston Texans. It’s unclear if Newton will play in the Aug. 19 preseason game against the Tennessee Titans.

Baylor gets order

A judge has ordered Baylor University to turn over documents from the investigation that found widespread mishandling of sexual assault cases, some involving football players. The materials have to be provided to attorney Jim Dunnam, a former state representative who’s representing several women who say they were raped while at the college, according to court documents. Baylor argued that the documents were subject to attorney-client confidentiality because the firm conducting the investigation, Pepper Hamilton, was doing legal work for it. Since Baylor has released parts of the Pepper Hamilton report, the judge ruled the school has waived its attorney-client privilege. Pepper Hamilton, a Philadelphia-based law firm, found “institutional failure at every level” at the world’s largest Baptist university, including employees who did not report cases they knew about or discouraged victims from moving forward with complaints. Amidst the controversy Baylor fired football coach Art Briles, ousted university president Ken Starr and accepted the resignation of athletic director Ian McCaw.

TENNIS

Wozniacki prevails

Caroline Wozniacki outlasted top-ranked Karolina Pliskova 7-5, 6-7 (3), 6-4 in a women’s quarterfinal Friday at the Rogers Cup. The start of the match was delayed for more than two hours because of rain and three more weather interruptions followed once play began at Aviva Centre. In the deciding set, Wozniacki broke at love to get back on serve at 4-4. She held serve and followed with another break to reach the final four at the Toronto event for the first time. The match ended a little more than five hours after the players took to the court in the early afternoon for the pregame warmup. Actual match time was 2 hours, 56 minutes. Pliskova, from the Czech Republic, was playing her first tournament as world No. 1.

GOLF

Pair lead rainy Charity

Another rainy day led to delays in the resumption of first-round play Friday at the Web.com Charity Championship in Springfield, Mo. When play was finally suspended because of darkness, Tyler Duncan had moved up the leaderboard and tied overnight leader Conrad Shindler at 9 under. Duncan and Shindler are one in front of Chris Naegel, K.H. Lee, Talor Gooch, Scott Harrington, Martin Piller and Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks). The second round will resume at 7:20 a.m. Central today. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) had yet to start his second round Friday. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) was 1 under after 11 holes. Ethan Tracy (Razorbacks) was 1 under after 8. Zack Fischer (Little Rock) was even through 5. Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) even through 11. Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) was even through 6.

BASEBALL

Source: Jeter group to purchase Marlins

Miami Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria has agreed to sell the franchise for $1.2 billion to a group led by New York businessman Bruce Sherman and former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter, and Major League Baseball was expected to receive the written agreement Friday, according to a New York-based MLB source.

Sherman, a wealthy venture capitalist who has a home in New York and is building a home in South Florida, will be the “control person,” similar to a managing general partner. Jeter, the former New York Yankees star shortstop, will run the business and baseball sides of the organization, the source said.

The Sherman/Jeter group has about 16 investors and they have raised the money to purchase the team after months of seeking investors to meet Loria’s asking price, the source said.

A purchase agreement with the Sherman/Jeter group, which has been worked on for months, was expected to be completed Friday and submitted to MLB offices in New York.

Sherman, a Marlins fan, increased his investment in the bid after wealthy Chicago businessman Richard Chaifetz backed out of the deal.

Jeter is believed to be contributing only $25 million of his own money but has a great relationship with Sherman, who will allow Jeter to essentially run the organization.

MLB officials are expected to discuss the sale, but not vote on it, during owners meetings in Chicago next week. Sherman and possibly Jeter are expected to meet with the ownership committee prior for a full vote of owners, which is the final required step for the sale’s completion.

The vote could be weeks away, with closing expected the first week of October.

Miami businessman Jorge Mas also pursued the team and met with Marlins officials this week, but did not match the $1.2 billion bid of the Sherman/Jeter group.

New York businessman Wayne Rothbaum, who led a competing group that included former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, also bid for the Marlins before stopping his pursuit earlier this week.

Loria has owned the team since 2002 and won a World Series in 2003, but the Marlins haven’t made the playoffs since then, the second-longest postseason drought in Major League Baseball behind the Seattle Mariners.

Loria decided to sell the team for personal reasons and has been seeking a buyer for months.