Woman, 22, suffered life-threatening injury in shooting, Little Rock police say

Little Rock police are investigating after a 22-year-old woman was shot Saturday afternoon.

Officers found Destinee Simmons at CHI St. Vincent around 3:30 p.m., according to a police report. She was there receiving treatment for a life-threatening gunshot wound to her sternum.

A friend told officers it happened while he and Simmons were sitting in a vehicle near the intersection of Baseline Road and Tedburn Circle, the report said. He said he heard two to three shots, then turned and saw that Simmons had been hit.

Officers found the vehicle in a parking deck outside. They observed blood on the seat and what appeared to be a bullet hole in the passenger door.

Police did not locate the shooter. The investigation is ongoing.