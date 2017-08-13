Subscribe Register Login
Sunday, August 13, 2017, 6:47 p.m.

23-year-old shot at gas station, Little Rock police say

By Kally Patz

This article was published today at 5:21 p.m.

Little Rock police are investigating after a 23-year-old was shot at a gas station Saturday night.

Officers found Denzel Washington of North Little Rock at UAMS Medical Center around 7:25 p.m., according to a police report. He was receiving treatment there for a gunshot wound below his left knee.

Washington told police a vehicle pulled up and fired at him around 7 p.m. while he was walking by a Hess gas station on the corner of 12th Street and Adams Street.

Washington said a passerby stopped to take him to the hospital.

He was unable to describe the shooter or the vehicle.

His injuries did not appear to be life threatening, police said.

Arkansas Online