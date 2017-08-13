Home / Latest News /
23-year-old shot at gas station, Little Rock police say
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 5:21 p.m.
Little Rock police are investigating after a 23-year-old was shot at a gas station Saturday night.
Officers found Denzel Washington of North Little Rock at UAMS Medical Center around 7:25 p.m., according to a police report. He was receiving treatment there for a gunshot wound below his left knee.
Washington told police a vehicle pulled up and fired at him around 7 p.m. while he was walking by a Hess gas station on the corner of 12th Street and Adams Street.
Washington said a passerby stopped to take him to the hospital.
He was unable to describe the shooter or the vehicle.
His injuries did not appear to be life threatening, police said.
