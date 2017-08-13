ARKANSANS IN THE MAJORS

WHO’S HOT

BOBBY WERNES (A Rockies/Arkansas Razorbacks) has gone 15 for 42 (.357) with 6 runs scored and 5 RBI in his past 10 games through Thursday. Wernes had consecutive 2-for-4 performances for the Asheville Tourists, scoring 2 runs in each game, in a 7-0 victory over the Lexington Legends (A Royals) on Monday and a 9-7 victory over Lexington on Tuesday. He then went 3 for 5 with 1 RBI on Thursday in the Tourists’ 7-6 loss to the Augusta GreenJackets (A Giants). Former Razorback Michael Bernal went 2 for 3 with a run scored in the victory for Augusta. Wernes is hitting .280 on the season with 6 home runs and 26 RBI. He has a .370 onbase percentage and .467 slugging percentage for an .837 OPS.

WHO’S NOT

RYAN SCOTT (A Red Sox/UALR/NLR) has gone 4 for 31 (.129), including a home run, with 3 runs scored, 7 RBI, 5 walks and 11 strikeouts in his past 10 games. Scott has not had a multihit game in the past 10 games and went 0 for 6 with 2 strikeouts Thursday in the Greenville Drive’s 3-2, 16-inning victory over the Rome Braves (A Braves). He is hitting .229 this season with 9 home runs and 55 RBI in 95 games for Greenville.

NEWS AND NOTES

Pitcher James Teague (Razorbacks) will be one of six players representing the Aberdeen IronBirds (Short-A Orioles) on the South Division roster for the New York-Penn League All-Star Game on Tuesday night in Troy, N.Y.

Teague, who started the season with the Class A Delmarva Shorebirds before being sent down April 26, is 1-0 with a 1.20 ERA and is 6 for 8 in save opportunities with the IronBirds this season. In 15 innings, he’s allowed 3 runs — 2 earned — on 3 hits with 7 walks and 24 strikeouts while holding opposing batters to an .058 average.

“It was a surprise,” Teague said of the All-Star nod. “It’s hard to expect something like that. I just keep trying to progress every day and try to pitch as well as I can.”

Although it came as a surprise, Teague said he’ll enjoy the experience.

“It’s an opportunity you don’t want those days off for instead,” Teague said. “I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

Part of enjoying the experience, Teague said, is not letting his nerves get the best of him.

“If you play this game long enough, you know the butterflies will be there. It’s just part of the game,” Teague said.

Pitcher Barrett Astin (Razorbacks/Forrest City) was activated from the disabled list by the Louisville Bats (AAA Reds) on Aug. 5. He pitched 2 innings of relief Monday in his first appearance off the DL in the Bats’ 5-2 victory over the Durham Bulls (AAA Rays). Astin allowed 1 earned run on 4 hits and 1 walk to the 11 batters he faced. Hunter Wood (Rogers Heritage) pitched 2 innings of scoreless relief for Durham.

Pitcher Jackson Lowery (Razorbacks/CentralArkansas/Pulaski Academy), who signed with the Kansas City T-Bones of the independent American Association on Aug. 4, made 5 appearances in the past week and earned his first victory Monday in the T-Bones’ 6-4 victory over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. Lowery pitched 11/3 innings, allowing 1 hit with 2 strikeouts and threw 15 of his 21 pitches for strikes. Reliever Richie Tate (Marked Tree) pitched the final twothirds of an inning for the RedHawks, allowing 2 walks and 1 strikeout to the 4 batters he faced. Lowery pitched 5 1/3 total innings for the week, allowing 2 earned runs on 3 hits with 4 walks and 10 strikeouts while holding opposing batters to a .158 batting average.

Pitcher D.J. Baxendale (Razorbacks/Jacksonville) was sent down to the Class AA Chattanooga Lookouts from the Class AAA Rochester RedWings by the Minnesota Twins organization Monday. Baxendale had a 1-3 record and was 1 for 1 in save opportunities with a 2.98 ERA in 29 appearances for Rochester this season. He pitched 1 inning in his Chattanooga debut Thursday as the Lookouts lost 7-4 to the Birmingham Barons (AA White Sox). Baxendale allowed 1 earned run on 3 hits with 1 strikeout to the 6 batters he faced.

Three pitchers with Arkansas ties were sent to Class AAA in the past week after stints with their major league teams. Mike Bolsinger (Razorbacks) was designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays on Aug. 5 for the second time this season and was sent outright to the Blue Jays’ Class AAA affiliate in Buffalo on Wednesday. Bolsinger has an 0-3 record with a 6.31 ERA in 11 appearances for Toronto this season, but he has a 3-2 record with a 1.60 ERA in 9 appearances for the Buffalo Bisons.

Daniel Wright (Arkansas State) was optioned to Class AAA Salt Lake City by the Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 5 after spending only a day with the parent club. He did not pitch for the Angels during the brief call-up, but he earned a victory for the Salt Lake Bees on Monday in a 5-1 victory over the Oklahoma City Dodgers (AAA Dodgers). Wright went 5 innings, allowing 1 earned run on 2 hits with 2 walks and 9 strikeouts while throwing 61 of his 97 pitches for strikes.

Ryne Stanek (Razorbacks) was sent down to the Class AAA Durham Bulls by the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday to make room for Jake Odorizzi, who was activated from the disabled list after nursing a back injury. Stanek made 2 appearances during his call-up, allowing 3 earned runs on 5 hits over 3 innings with 5 strikeouts.

AROUND THE HORN

Pitcher Griffin Glaude (Lyon/Central Arkansas/Beebe) was activated from the temporarily inactive list by the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (AA Blue Jays) on Wednesday. He was placed on the list July 30 for unspecified reasons. … Pitcher Ethan Clark (Greenwood) was sent down to the Short-A Batavia Muckdogs from the Class A Greensboro Grasshoppers by the Miami Marlins organization Thursday. Clark started the season with the Class A Bowling Green Hot Rods in the Tampa Bay Rays’ farm system, but he was sent to Miami on June 26 in the trade that sent shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria to Tampa Bay. Clark went 2-1 with a 2.32 ERA in 7 starts for the Grasshoppers, holding opposing batters to a .216 average in 31 innings.