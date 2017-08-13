Washington news in brief

Boozman, Pence

take in some golf

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Sen. John Boozman hit the links Wednesday with Vice President Mike Pence, swinging the clubs at the Trump National Golf Club.

The well-manicured greens are 30 miles northwest of Washington and feature "majestic views of the Potomac River from every hole," according to the club's website.

U.S. Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and David Perdue, R-Ga., also took to the greens.

Pence has a handicap of 15, according to Golf Digest.

Perdue, the former Dollar General CEO, is the best golfer in Congress and plays better than scratch, the magazine recently reported.

On Wednesday, Pence and Johnson played well, but "the star of the day was Sen. Perdue," Boozman reported afterward. "I played, as usual, pretty grimly."

Earlier, Boozman had predicted that the politicians would talk shop while they exercised. Johnson is chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

Boozman, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, is chairman of its subcommittee on homeland security.

Cotton joins others

in Montenegro visit

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton and at least five other senators visited Montenegro last week. The Balkan nation was once part of Yugoslavia and has an estimated population of 678,931. In June, it joined NATO, and Vice President Mike Pence visited there earlier this month.

According to the government of Montenegro, Cotton and the other U.S. senators met Friday with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Zoran Pazin, Foreign Minister Srdan Darmanovic and Defense Minister Predrag Boskovic.

Cotton is a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and the Senate Intelligence Committee.

The Republican from Dardanelle was also scheduled to make other stops during the trip, including a visit to neighboring Albania, a spokesman said.

Womack seeking

intern applicants

U.S. Rep. Steve Womack and his staff will be choosing fall interns soon. The Republican from Rogers will have openings on Capitol Hill and at his district offices, which are in Rogers, Fort Smith and Harrison.

"Hard-working college students and recent graduates" who are interested in politics, government, business or social work are encouraged to apply, according to Womack's news release. Interns learn about the "inner workings of the United States Congress and about issues affecting Arkansans."

Internships take place between September and December, but the dates are flexible.

Application materials and additional information are available at: womack.house.gov/constituentservices/internships.htm.

White House taking

bids for internships

The White House is accepting applications for its spring internships until 10:59 p.m. CDT on Sept. 8. The program is open to college students and those who have graduated within the past two years. Veterans who have high school diplomas or the equivalent are also eligible if they served within the past two years.

Americans, regardless of their political affiliations, are welcome to apply. "Political preference" is not a deciding factor, according to the White House website, but interns must be "dedicated to the ideals and mission of the White House."

Applicants are asked to answer several questions, including:

Why are you committed to supporting President Donald J. Trump's administration?

What Trump administration policy has resonated with you most? Why?

What do you hope to achieve by participating in the White House Internship Program?

Successful applicants will begin hearing from the White House on Nov. 17, the website states. The internship runs from Jan. 10-April 27.

More information is available at: www.whitehouse.gov/participate/internships/apply.

Westerman staff

sets visits in state

Staff members for U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman will be visiting 15 locations this week, holding mobile office hours across the 4th Congressional District.

The Republican from Hot Springs has these events periodically. People discuss a variety of matters, including Social Security, Medicare and veterans benefits.

While people can always call or visit Westerman's offices, the mobile office hours "are important for constituents who may be in need of assistance from the federal government but cannot drive to one of my physical offices across the state," Westerman said in a written statement.

Mobile office hours this week are scheduled for:

Tuesday: Madison County Courthouse, 201 W. Main St., Huntsville, 8-9 a.m.; Newton County Courthouse, 100 E. Court St., Jasper, 9-10 a.m.; Johnson County Courthouse, 215 W. Main St., Clarksville, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Mulberry Senior Center, 406 U.S. 64, Mulberry, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; Logan County Courthouse, 25 W. Walnut St., Paris, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Yell County Courthouse, 101 E. Fifth St., Danville, 8-9 a.m.; Mansfield City Hall, 200 N. Sebascott Ave., Mansfield, 10:15-11:15 a.m.; Scott County Courthouse, 190 W. First St., Waldron; 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m.; Polk County Courthouse, 507 Church Ave., Mena, 1:30-2:30 p.m.; Montgomery County Courthouse, 105 U.S. 270 East, Mount Ida, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Thursday: Pike County Courthouse, 1 Courthouse Square, Murfreesboro, 8-9 a.m.; Howard County Courthouse, 421 N. Main St., Nashville, 9:15-10:15 a.m.; Sevier County Courthouse, 115 N. Third St., De Queen, 11 a.m.-noon; Little River County Courthouse, 351 N. Second St., Ashdown, 12:45-1:45 p.m.; Hempstead County Courthouse, 400 S. Washington St., Hope, 2:45-3:45 p.m.

