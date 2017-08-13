The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72201

• 300 S. Spring St., business, Desi Ledbetter, 6:20 p.m. Aug. 2, property valued at $76.

72204

• 4508 W. 27th St., residence, Edwin Daugherty, 7:30 p.m. July 30, property valued at $350.

• 1508 S. University Ave., business, Latonia Stewart, 12:01 a.m. Aug. 2, cash totaling $2,500, property value unknown.

• 3301 S. Bryant St., business, unknown, 12:11 a.m. Aug. 3, property valued at $201.

• 1202 S. Taylor St., residence, Kathleen May, 4:45 a.m. Aug. 3, cash totaling $300, property valued at $225.

72205

• 701 Shamrock Dr., residence, Dale McClellan, 12:10 p.m. July 30, property valued at $201.

• 9102 Tanya Dr., residence, Michael Forrest, 3 a.m. Aug. 2, property value unknown.

72206

• 1807 E. 23rd St., business, Todd Stange, 5 a.m. July 30, cash totaling $20, property valued at $139.

• 3023 Center St., residence, Steve Paschall, 9 a.m. July 30, property valued at $1,065.

• 3600 Springer Blvd., residence, Malik Jones, 9 a.m. Aug. 4, property valued at $501.

72209

• 6300 Hinkson Rd., business, David Bernard, 5 p.m. July 29, property value unknown.

• 9617 Wilderness Rd., residence, Tierra Knight, 7 p.m. July 29, property valued at $1,731.

• 7316 Geyer Springs Rd., business, Amy Lee, 4:30 a.m. July 30, cash totaling $60.

• 7515 Geyer Springs Rd., business, Letobis Brewer, 5:15 a.m. July 31, property value unknown.

• 7410 Redwood Dr., residence, Jasmine Brown, 6:45 a.m. July 31, property valued at $1,200.

• 7113 Redwood Dr., residence, Jeanie Macklin, 8:30 a.m. July 31, property valued at $30.

• 7901 Nolen Dr., residence, Tommy Bogan, 12:18 p.m. July 31, property value unknown.

• 15 Ardmore Dr., residence, Harriot Higgins, 4:30 p.m. July 31, property valued at $300.

• 32 Rosemoor Dr., residence, Anthony Bizzell, 6:40 a.m. Aug. 1, property value unknown.

• 7820 Bradley Dr., residence, Yeymy Leon-Hernandez, 11 a.m. Aug. 2, cash totaling $100.

• 8223 Scott Hamilton Dr., residence, Marquise Crump, 4:12 a.m. Aug. 3, cash total unknown, property valued at $6.

• 5001 W. 65th St., residence, Brenda Davis, 5 p.m. Aug. 3, property value unknown.

• 6510 Mabelvale Cut Off Rd., residence, Stevie Geiggars, 5:42 p.m. Aug. 3, property valued at $201.

• 8723 Baseline Rd., residence, Diamond Glason, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 3, property valued at $401.

• 11 Hanover Dr., residence, Drakeisha Bearden, 9:19 a.m. Aug. 4, property value unknown.

• 31 Portsmouth Dr., residence, Gloria Brown, 4 p.m. Aug. 4, property value unknown.

• 7001 Fairfield Dr., residence, Ramy Banks, 6:59 p.m. Aug. 4, property value unknown.

72210

• 22 Weatherstone Point, residence, Jamal Solaimanian, 4 p.m. July 30, property valued at $6,550.

72211

• 2521 Creekside Dr., residence, Susan Sosnoski, midnight July 31, property valued at $2,800.

• 607 Parkway Place Dr., residence, Jade Johnson, 11 a.m. July 31, property value unknown.

• 11301 Mesa Dr., residence, Kenunna Johnson, 5:15 a.m. Aug. 1, property value unknown.

• 11301 Mesa Dr., residence, Kenunna Johnson, 3:02 a.m. Aug. 3, property value unknown.

72223

• 5400 Chenonceau Blvd., residence, Michael Geranen, 3:40 p.m. July 21, property valued at $1,500.

• 30 Avignon Court, residence, Tammy Johnson, 2:56 a.m. July 31, cash totaling $30, property valued at $110.

72227

• 2824 Foxcroft Rd., residence, Ramona Drobena, 12:01 a.m. July 28, property value unknown.

• 9501 N. Rodney Parham Rd., business, Layla Gyros, 12:01 a.m. July 31, cash totaling $200, property valued at $800.

• 16 Towne Park Court, residence, Crystal Trotter, 12:48 p.m. July 31, property valued at $3,641.

North Little Rock

72114

• 701 W. 18th St., Apt. 21, residence, Antwonisha Jones, 10:30 a.m. July 29, cash totaling $260, property valued at $600.

• 811 Sa. Jones Dr., business, unknown, 5:28 a.m. Aug. 2, property value unknown.

• 1235 W. 9th St., residence, Lisa Walton-Middleton, 4:08 a.m. Aug. 4, property value unknown.

72116

• 4333 Warden Rd., business, unknown, 1 a.m. Aug. 3, property valued at $5,000.

72117

• 11000 Hwy. 165, business, unknown, 2:16 a.m. Aug. 1, property valued at $1,200.

72118

• 4224 MacArthur Dr., business, unknown, 10:25 p.m. July 30, property value unknown.

• 4814 Division St., residence, Kenneth Love, 5:30 a.m. Aug. 3, property valued at $2,200

• 1101 W. Scenic Dr., residence, Asya Cooper, 7:30 a.m. Aug. 4, property valued at $2,795.

Metro on 08/13/2017