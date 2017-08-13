Children find body in LR alleyway

A body was found in a Little Rock alley Saturday evening, and police are investigating the death as the city's 40th homicide of the year.

Little Rock police spokesman officer Steve Moore said police were called about 6:30 p.m. after children walking through the pathway between some houses in the 600 block of West 24th Street saw someone lying on the ground bleeding. They went to get an adult, who called for help.

Police then found the deceased victim, who Moore said appeared to be an adult based on size. The victim had not been identified Saturday evening.

Moore said the death was clearly a homicide, but investigators didn't yet know whether the cause of death was a gunshot or blunt force. The victim likely had been in the alley for a few hours, he said.

Investigators were canvassing the surrounding neighborhood for possible witnesses Saturday evening, Moore said, but they had no leads or suspects.

Metro on 08/13/2017