COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES AREA

Aug. 14

Benton Book Club

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to the Benton Book Club from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Aug. 15

Chronicles of Yarnia

BENTON — Crafters of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to knit, crochet and more at 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Saline Crossing Meeting

BENTON — The Saline Crossing Regional Park & Recreation Area Inc. will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the Gene Moss building at Tyndall Park. The public is invited to help plan for the development of the historic Saline Crossing area. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Aug. 16

Small Business Workshop

MALVERN — The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center at Henderson State University will present a small-business workshop from 4-6:30 p.m. at College of the Ouachitas. The workshop will feature building a sales strategy and offer tips for hiring, training and evaluating salespeople. The cost of the workshop is $35 per person. For more information or to register in advance, call (870) 230-5184, email asbtdc@hsu.edu or visit asbtdc.org/training/arkadelphia-events.

Aug. 17

Free Yoga Class

BRYANT — Yoga practitioners of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to join professional instructors from The Bent Lily for a free yoga class at 6 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Aug. 18 – Aug. 20

Novice and Intermediate Bridge Tournament

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Village Card Club will host the American Contract Bridge League’s tournament for novice and intermediate players at 9:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 10 a.m. Aug. 20 in the Village Card Club at the Ponce De Leon Center. For more information, call (501) 915-0000.

Ongoing

August Exhibit

HOT SPRINGS — The August show in the Summer Exhibition Series at the Justus Fine Art Gallery, 827A Central Ave., includes work by Michael Ashley, Matthew Hasty, Dolores Justus, Jason Sacran, Sandra Sell, Gary Simmons and others. New paintings by Sell and a selection of the artist’s sculptures will be showcased. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and by appointment. For more information, call (501) 321-2335 or visit www.justusfineart.com.

Fashion Extravaganza

ARKADELPHIA — The Arkadelphia Arts Center’s exhibit Fashion Extravaganza will be available through Sept. 1 at 625 Main St. The exhibition features costumes depicting the 1700s through current fashions. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. For more information, call (870) 403-8216 or visit ccahc.org.

Free Exercise Classes

ARKADELPHIA — The Central Arkansas Development Council’s Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center invites the public to a free Zumba class at 11 a.m. every Wednesday at the center, 1305 N. 10th St. The class, taught by a local fitness instructor, is geared for seniors ages 60 and older. The center also offers a free exercise class at 11 a.m. Mondays, as well as chair volleyball and beanbag baseball teams that practice daily. For more information, call the center at (870) 246-9871.

Merry Mixers

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Merry Mixers dance to live music from 7:30-10:30 p.m. the third Saturday of each month in the Coronado Community Center. A dance lesson will be given at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 per person. For more information, call (501) 915-8111.

Ageless Bikers Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Ageless Bikers Club has 10 different bike rides that are 16 to 35 miles long. The rides are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on quiet paved country roads (one ride has up to 3 miles of gravel). No one is left behind, and the group stops often to regroup and socialize. Several rides are “out and back,” so the beginner can turn back for a shorter ride. Start times for the rides are seasonal, so for a schedule, contact Dave OBrien at (830) 285-5129 or djob1947boom@gmail.com.

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group

HOT SPRINGS — The Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group meets at 2:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at The Atrium at Serenity Pointe, 2803 Albert Pike Road. For more information, call (501) 844-5161.

Free Yoga Class

BENTON — McClure Fitness, 1200 Library Drive, offers a free community yoga class at 10 a.m. every Saturday. For more information, call (501) 269-1662.

Alzheimer’s Caretaker Support Group

BENTON — The Alzheimer’s Arkansas Caretaker Support Group meets from 2-4 p.m. the third Thursday of every month at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Upcoming

Spotlight on Arkadelphia

ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University’s annual Spotlight on Arkadelphia Community and Service Fair will take place from 8-9:30 p.m. Aug. 22 on Heflin Plaza and the Student Village circle. For more information or to register in advance, visit obu.edu/spotlight.

Amplify Christian Music Festival

BENTON — The Amplify Christian Music Festival will begin at 3 p.m. Aug. 25 and at 1 p.m. Aug. 26 at 15523 Interstate 30. The event is free, but advance registration is required. For more information, visit amplifyfest.org.

Shade Plant Society Meeting

HOT SPRINGS — The Ouachita Hosta Shade Plant Society will meet at 10 a.m. Aug. 26 at the Garland County Library, 1427 Malvern Ave. Refreshments and a social will begin at 9:30 a.m. Minnie Shelor will present the program, Gardening in the Shade. Shelor is the garden manager at Garvan Woodland Gardens in Hot Springs, where she applies her knowledge and artistic talent in both horticulture and design. For more information, call the library at (501) 623-4161.

Glenn Miller Orchestra

HOT SPRINGS — Tickets are on sale for a night of dancing, drinks and big-band music with the Glenn Miller Orchestra at 6 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Hot Springs Convention Center’s Horner Hall. In two 45-minute sets with a 20-minute intermission, the orchestra will perform the tunes of the career of Glenn Miller. A cash bar will be available. Tickets are $35 for reserved VIP table seating and $25 for general-admission table seating. Purchase tickets online at www.prekindle.com. The box office will open at 5 p.m. the day of the event, and Horner Hall will open at 5:30. For more information, contact Bill Solleder at bsolleder@hotsprings.org or (501) 321-2027.

To submit an event, mail information to Calendar of Events, Tri-Lakes Edition, P.O. Box 221, Little Rock, AR 72203; fax (501) 378-3500; or email tlnews@arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon Tuesday each week.