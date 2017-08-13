Doctor Who special to roll at 6 movie theaters in state

"RiffTrax Live: Doctor Who -- The Five Doctors," a special feature-length episode of Doctor Who, with riffs from Michael J. Nelson, Kevin Murphy and Bill Corbett of Mystery Science Theater 3000, shows up on big screens -- the Breckenridge 12 and Colonel Glenn 18 in Little Rock, the Tinseltown in Benton, the Conway Towne Cinema in Conway, the Razorback in Fayetteville and the Malco 12 in Fort Smith -- at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The central Arkansas theaters only will screen a "rebroadcast" at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24. The episode was originally released in celebration of the British TV series' 20th anniversary in 1983. Tickets and more information are available online at FathomEvents.com.

Cates in Eureka

The Cate Brothers -- twin brothers Earl and Ernie Cate -- perform for Third Saturday Music in the Park, 5-7 p.m. Saturday in the bandshell in Eureka Springs' Basin Spring Park, 4 Spring St. Admission is free. Visit the website, eurekasprings.org.

Artmobile grant

The Arkansas Arts Center has received a $7,500 grant from Kum & Go to support the Arkansas Artmobile, the Arkansas Arts Center's 40-foot, climate-controlled mobile art gallery and its 2017--2018 traveling exhibition, "A Feast for the Eyes."

The exhibition is a visual survey, taken from the Arkansas Arts Center Collection, of the evolution of food, from fuel to fine dining.

The Artmobile, one of the nation's few mobile art museums, has been traveling across Arkansas since the early 1960s. In 2016-2017 it had 11,470 visitors at 28 venues.

El Dorado director

The South Arkansas Arts Center board of directors has hired Laura Allen as the El Dorado center's new executive director, effective Aug. 14. The Jonesboro native is a 2001 graduate of Hendrix College in Conway. She moved in 2009 to El Dorado, where she has been a writer and editor, first with the Diamond Agency, where she created Cloud 9, the in-flight magazine of SeaPort Airlines, in 2012 and El Dorado Insider's Guide in 2013. She worked for statewide monthly magazine At Home in Arkansas from 2000-09, and became its editor in 2003. Visit the website, saac-arts.org.

Sordid screening

A screening of playwright/filmmaker Del Shores' latest film, A Very Sordid Wedding, 6 p.m. Sept. 3 in the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College's Center for Humanities and Arts, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock, benefits Little Rock's Weekend Theater.

Doors open at 5:30. Shores and his producing partner, Emerson Collins, will attend an 8 p.m. reception following the 1 hour, 44-minute film, a sequel to Shores' play Sordid Lives, which the Weekend Theater has produced twice, and which Shores adapted for the big screen in 1999. Tickets are $20 (screening only), $45 (VIP seat for the film, plus post-show reception and meet-and-greet with Shores). Visit tix.com/Event.aspx?EventCode=993452.

