Harper slips on base, injures left knee, leaves game

NATIONAL LEAGUE

WASHINGTON -- Bryce Harper appeared to injure his left knee Saturday night when he slipped on a wet first base, a potentially devastating blow to the NL East-leading Washington Nationals.

While running out a ground ball to the right side of the infield in the first inning against the San Francisco Giants, Harper avoided contact with first baseman Ryder Jones and his left foot slipped on the base. His leg buckled, he went airborne and fell to the ground as his helmet went flying.

Harper clutched at his left knee after going down and was attended to by trainers. The star outfielder put no weight on his left leg as he was helped off the field by hitting coach Rick Schu and head athletic trainer Paul Lessard.

The game began just after 10 p.m. following a 3-hour rain delay. It was raining steadily when Harper's injury occurred. The game had not ended by press time.

The game is unlikely to have an impact on the playoff race as the Nationals lead the NL East by 14 games and the Giants are out of contention. At the most, it could have an effect on home-field advantage in October.

Harper is under contract through next season and can be a free agent in the winter of 2018.

PHILLIES 3, METS 1 Aaron Nola held an opponent to two runs or fewer for his 10th consecutive start, Freddy Galvis had a go-ahead single during a fifth-inning rally and host Philadelphia beat veteran-shedding New York.

BREWERS 6, REDS 5 (10) Eric Sogard scampered home with the winning run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 10th inning and Milwaukee snapped a six-game losing streak with a victory over visiting Cincinnati.

MARLINS 4, ROCKIES 3 Giancarlo Stanton continued his power surge with his 41st home run and drove in three runs in host Miami's victory over Colorado.

CARDINALS 6, BRAVES 5 Randal Grichuk and Paul DeJong homered and St. Louis stretched its winning streak to eight games with a victory over visiting Atlanta.

DIAMONDBACKS 6, CUBS 2 Patrick Corbin pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings, David Peralta hit an inside-the-park home run and host Arizona beat Chicago, cutting the Cubs' NL Central lead over St. Louis to a percentage point.

DODGERS 6, PADRES 3 Corey Seager's bases-loaded single led to three runs, Cody Bellinger and Chris Taylor added solo home runs and Los Angeles rallied from a sixth-inning deficit to beat visiting San Diego.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RED SOX 10, YANKEES 5 Former Arkansas Razorback Andrew Benintendi rocketed a pair of three-run home runs off All-Star Luis Severino and visiting Boston bounced back from a tough loss, roughing up New York.

INDIANS 3, RAYS 0 Jay Bruce drove in his first two runs for Cleveland and Mike Clevinger struck out nine in seven innings in a victory over host Tampa Bay.

TIGERS 12, TWINS 11 Justin Upton hit a two-run home run off Matt Belisle in the ninth inning, giving Detroit a victory over visiting Minnesota after the Tigers wasted a five-run lead and then overcame a five-run deficit.

ROYALS 5, WHITE SOX 4 Melky Cabrera hit a go-ahead, two-run home run against his former team in the eighth inning, and Kansas City beat host Chicago to stop a five-game losing streak.

RANGERS 8, ASTROS 3 Adrian Beltre had three hits with three RBI after new Hall of Fame catcher Ivan Rodriguez acknowledged his 3,000-hit milestone, and Texas beat visiting Houston, handing the AL-leading Astros a season-high fifth consecutive loss.

ORIOLES 12, ATHLETICS 5 Tim Beckham hit a two-run double in his second plate appearance of the first inning as Baltimore matched their biggest frame of the season with a seven-run first and went on to beat host Oakland.

ANGELS 6, MARINERS 3 Luis Valbuena's two-run home run in the seventh inning pulled visiting Los Angeles even, Albert Pujols added a two-run double in the eighth and the Angels rallied for a victory over Seattle.

INTERLEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 7, PIRATES 2 Chris Rowley pitched 5 1/3 innings to win his major league debut, Jose Bautista scored two runs and host Toronto beat Pittsburgh.

Sports on 08/13/2017