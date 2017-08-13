Hot Springs man jailed in shooting

A 55-year-old Hot Springs man has been arrested in the shooting of another man during an argument Friday night, police said.

About 11:30 p.m. Friday, Hot Springs police officers found James Puckett lying on a porch outside 502 Stover St. with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a Saturday news release from the Police Department.

The 47-year-old victim was taken to a hospital, where he was said to be stable Saturday.

Officers said they found Thomas Foster nearby, and the Hot Springs man was arrested. He was being held in the Garland County jail in lieu of $20,000 bond.

Metro on 08/13/2017