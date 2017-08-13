• Taylor Swift teared up and hugged her attorneys after a judge determined that a former radio host did not prove that she personally set out to have him fired for reportedly groping her at a photo op before a concert. But the singer's ordeal isn't over quite yet. While U.S. District Judge William Martinez threw out David Mueller's case against Swift on Friday, identical allegations against her mother and her radio liaison are expected to go to jurors Monday. Mueller sued the three after Swift's team reported the alleged 2013 assault in Denver to his bosses. He is seeking up to $3 million, saying the allegation cost him his reputation and his job. Swift countersued Mueller, saying she wanted a symbolic $1 and the chance to stand up for other women. The jury will still consider her assault claim. "I couldn't be more proud to represent somebody like Taylor Swift who's willing to step up in a situation like this," attorney Douglas Baldridge said outside court Friday. He also expressed his gratitude for the judge. Mueller's team didn't comment on the decision, which followed days of testimony from the singer and others, and just before jurors were set to hear closing arguments. Swift spent an hour on the witness stand Thursday recounting what she called a "despicable and horrifying and shocking" encounter before a concert. "He stayed attached to my bare ass-cheek as I lurched away from him," she testified. "It was a definite grab. A very long grab," she added in her testimony.

• Grammy Award-winning artist Chance the Rapper rode through the streets of his Chicago hometown as grand marshal of the city's back-to-school parade. The 24-year-old rapper sat atop a white convertible waving at the crowds during Saturday's Bud Billiken Parade, which welcomes Chicago children back for the new school year. It's not the first time Chance has been involved with Chicago Public Schools. Earlier this year he donated $1 million. He also was part of an effort to distribute thousands of free backpacks stuffed with school supplies at the parade. He has urged politicians to help the schools, as well. He told WLS-TV that he wants to "make sure everything is a little easier" for students, teachers and parents. The rapper, whose name is Chancelor Bennett, won three Grammys in February. The first Bud Billiken Parade was held in 1929.

