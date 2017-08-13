YANKEES

Montgomery hit in head

NEW YORK -- Yankees pitcher Jordan Montgomery is in uniform after being hit in the head by a flyball while signing autographs as the Boston Red Sox took batting practice.

The accident happened Saturday while the AL East-leading Red Sox warmed up at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees said the 6-foot-6 rookie was examined by the team's medical staff. The club said Montgomery was expected to make his start tonight against Boston ace Chris Sale.

Montgomery was in foul territory far down the right field line and behind a protective screen when the ball flew over and struck him. He got help leaving the field. It was not known which Red Sox player hit the ball.

Montgomery is 7-6 with a 4.05 ERA in 21 starts for New York since making his major league debut this season.

The lefty recently lost his rotation spot and was sent to the minors when the Yankees traded for starters Sonny Gray and Jaime Garcia. He was recalled from Class AAA when CC Sabathia was put on the disabled list Friday.

Tanaka on 10-day DL

The New York Yankees have put right-hander Masahiro Tanaka on the 10-day disabled list because of shoulder inflammation.

The Yankees made the move Saturday before hosting the AL East-leading Boston Red Sox. Righty Giovanny Gallegos was recalled from Class AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Tanaka issued a career-high five walks in four-plus innings at Toronto on Wednesday. After the game, Tanaka told the team he was ailing.

"We decided he needs a break," Manager Joe Girardi said.

Girardi said there is nothing structurally wrong with Tanaka. Rather, he'll rest and strengthen his shoulder, and is expected back soon.

The former Japanese ace is 8-10 with a 4.92 ERA in 23 starts during an up-and-down season. He was scheduled to start Monday night when the New York Mets play at Yankee Stadium.

Girardi said Bryan Mitchell and Luis Cessa are candidates to pitch in Tanaka's place.

NATIONALS

Strasburg starts rehab

WASHINGTON -- Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg will make a minor league rehab start Monday at Class A Potomac.

Strasburg has been on the disabled list since late July with a right elbow nerve impingement. Pitching coach Mike Maddux said Saturday that Strasburg is likely to throw about five innings and 75 pitches in his first rehab outing.

Strasburg took part in a simulated game earlier in the week, and Maddux said the 29-year-old looked "really good" and now has to build up his stamina.

If Strasburg's rehab appearance goes well, Washington could activate him to pitch in his hometown of San Diego against the Padres next weekend.

Strasburg is 10-3 with a 3.25 ERA in 20 starts this season. He left two innings into his last start July 23 with the injury.

RED SOX

Pedroia returns to DL

NEW YORK -- The Boston Red Sox have put star second baseman Dustin Pedroia back on the 10-day disabled list for the third time this season because of knee trouble.

The AL East leaders made the move before playing at Yankee Stadium on Saturday. The move was retroactive to Thursday, and left-hander Robby Scott was recalled from Class AAA Pawtucket.

Pedroia is out with inflammation. He has been hobbled by knee problems since being injured in a late slide by Manny Machado in Baltimore on April 21.

Pedroia, 33, leads the team with a .303 batting average and a .378 on-base percentage. He has six home runs and 54 RBI.

Pedroia tops major league second basemen with a .997 fielding percentage, making only one error this year.

MARLINS

Team confirms sale

MIAMI -- Marlins President David Samson confirmed Saturday that a signed agreement has been submitted to Major League Baseball to sell the team to a group that includes former New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter.

Samson said the MLB ownership committee will review the transaction Wednesday at the owners' meetings in Chicago. The Marlins anticipate major league owners will approve the deal at a September meeting, and closing will take place in early October, shortly after the end of the regular season, Samson said.

At least 75 percent of the major league clubs must approve the sale.

Jeter plans to be a limited partner in the group led by venture capitalist Bruce Sherman, who will be the controlling owner. Jeter, a 14-time All-Star shortstop, will be in charge of business and baseball operations.

A person familiar with the agreement said Friday the deal with the Sherman-Jeter group is valued at about $1.2 billion.

