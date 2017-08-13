Outdoors Notes

White River NWR quota hunt permits

The White River National Wildlife Refuge is taking applications throughout August for modern gun and muzzleloader quota deer hunt permits on the refuge's North and South Units.

The Muzzleloader Quota Deer Hunt for the North and South Units will be Oct. 21-23.

The Modern Gun Quota Deer hunt for the North and South Units will be Nov. 11-13.

Individuals may submit only one application per hunt. Successful applicants will be contacted by email and required to pay a $12.50 fee before being issued a permit.

Even if you don't hunt, anyone that receives a quota hunt permit must complete an online survey within 30 days of the last day of the hunt to be eligible to apply for the next year's quota hunts.

Hunters can apply for the quota gun and/or the quota muzzleloader hunts by visiting the refuge website: fws.gov/whiteriver

For more information, contact the White River NWR Office on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at (870) 282-8200.

Tackle convention is set for Branson

Members of the Old Reel Collectors Association (ORCA) will hold their annual meeting Sept. 6-10 in Branson, Mo., at The Chateau on the Lake.

Scores of antique fishing reel collectors will attend the convention to buy, sell and attend seminars on reel collection and restoration.

For ORCA members, an antique tackle fishing contest also will be held on Table Rock Lake.

On Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the public may bring old fishing reels, rods or lures for auction without charge. Only ORCA members can bid on the tackle, but sellers will receive 100 percent of the proceeds. ORCA is a nonprofit educational and historical club, so donations are welcome. There is no charge to the public to attend the Saturday event.

For more information, visit orcaonline.org.

