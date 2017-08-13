Home / Latest News /
Police: Man shot to death in Little Rock Sunday morning
Little Rock police are investigating after a man was killed Sunday morning.
The department said the man was shot at 3108 S. Main St. He died shortly afterward.
Police have not yet identified the victim or a suspect.
They will be holding a news conference at 1 p.m.
The killing is the 41st of the year in the city and the second in two days.
