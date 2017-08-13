Subscribe Register Login
Sunday, August 13, 2017, 12:24 p.m.

Police: Man shot to death in Little Rock Sunday morning

This article was published today at 11:15 a.m.

Little Rock police are investigating after a man was killed Sunday morning.

The department said the man was shot at 3108 S. Main St. He died shortly afterward.

Police have not yet identified the victim or a suspect.

They will be holding a news conference at 1 p.m.

The killing is the 41st of the year in the city and the second in two days.

