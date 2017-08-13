Rams overcome fumbles, take out starless Cowboys

NFL EXHIBITION

RAMS 13, COWBOYS 10

LOS ANGELES -- Jared Goff led the Rams on a touchdown drive in the opening minutes, and backup kicker Travis Coons made a tiebreaking 36-yard field goal with 6:11 left in Los Angeles' 13-10 preseason victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night.

Goff completed 3 of 4 passes for 34 yards while playing eight snaps in the opener for the Rams, who need the No. 1 overall pick in last year's draft to take a big step forward this fall.

The Rams punted after Goff's first three plays, but Josh Forrest recovered the Cowboys' muffed return for the Rams. Robert Woods then caught Goff's pass and fumbled near the goal line moments later, but rookie Cooper Kupp recovered for a score.

Dak Prescott, Dez Bryant and Ezekiel Elliott were among several starters sitting out for the Cowboys, who didn't manage a first down until the second quarter.

Rookie Cooper Rush threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to tight end Rico Gathers in the third quarter while completing his first eight passes for the Cowboys. Gathers scored in his second consecutive game.

Sean Mannion went 18 of 25 for 144 yards while playing most of the game for the Rams. The Rams' offense put up 271 yards in Sean McVay's first day on the sideline as the youngest head coach in the NFL.

Kellen Moore went 8 for 17 in the first half for the Cowboys, but the offense perked up for Rush, a four-year starter at Central Michigan. He went 9 of 11 for 104 yards.

The Rams hung in despite alarming ball security. Los Angeles fumbled six times but recovered its own fumble four times before losing the last two. Rookie running back Justin Davis looked good while running for 70 yards in his college stadium, but he also fumbled twice.

Darren McFadden (Pulaski Oak Grove, Arkansas Razorbacks) of the Cowboys rushed for 28 yards on 6 carries and caught 1 pass for 8 yards.

JETS 7, TITANS 3

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota played his first game since breaking his right leg late last season in the preseason opener for both the Titans and New York Jets.

Mariota, who threw for 3,426 yards and 26 touchdowns in 2016 before his injury on Dec. 24 against Jacksonville, played two series in the first quarter.

On his first attempt, he scrambled to his right and completed a 15-yard pass to Rishard Matthews. He finished 2 of 3 for 15 yards.

Unlike the Titans, the Jets' quarterback situation is more muddled. Well-traveled veteran Josh McCown got the start for New York. He was 3 of 4 for 72 yards and a touchdown in his one series, which was enough for the victory because the Jets defense had eight sacks and was dominant throughout.

Christian Hackenberg, a second-round pick in 2016, took over for McCown and played until late in the third quarter. Hackenberg was 18 of 25 for 127 yards.

Bryce Petty, a fourth-round pick in 2015, finished up and was 2 of 6 for 16 yards.

Sports on 08/13/2017