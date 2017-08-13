Searcy police say gunfire killed man

A 24-year-old man was shot to death Friday night in Searcy, authorities said.

Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 800 block of West Park Avenue about 9:30 p.m., the Searcy Police Department said in a tweet Saturday morning. When they arrived, they found Davion Bankhead of Searcy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Bankhead was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead an hour later.

Police had not identified a suspect or a motive Saturday. The case is still under investigation.

