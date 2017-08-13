Home / Latest News /
Sen. Tom Cotton says white nationalists should face 'full extent of the law'
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 10:55 a.m.
Sen. Tom Cotton is calling the white nationalist protestors in Charlottesville, Va. “contemptible little men,” after a rally there left at least one person dead and dozens injured Saturday.
In a statement Sunday, the senator said the protesters do not speak for America.
“White supremacists who claim to ‘take America back’ only betray their own ignorance of what makes America so special: our country's founding recognition of the natural rights of all mankind and commitment to the defense of the rights of all Americans,” he said.
The senator added that the protestors should face the "full extent of the law."
