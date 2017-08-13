Wrecks in state claim 5 lives

Five people died in separate accidents on state roads Friday and Saturday, according to preliminary reports from Arkansas State Police.

A Harrison woman died after her vehicle collided with another in the rain Friday morning, state police said.

Priscilla Ingle, 26, was westbound on Arkansas 62 in Boone County about 10 a.m. when she lost control on a curve, according to a state police report. Her 2001 Honda crossed the centerline and entered the path of a 2012 Ford driven by Nathaniel Owens of Mountain Home, the report said.

Ingle was killed in the resulting crash. Owens, 40, was injured and taken to North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison, according to the report, which did not list his condition.

It was raining and roads were wet at the time of the crash, state police said.

In Sharp County, a Cherokee Village woman was killed and two children were injured after a vehicle ran a stop sign Friday afternoon, state police reported.

About 12:45 p.m., a westbound 2011 Ford ran the stop sign at the corner of Hiawatha and Pontiac drives and struck the southbound 2004 Buick driven by Jessica Kornegay, 35, according to a state police report.

Kornegay died. Two minors, whose names were not listed, were injured and taken to a hospital, the report said. It did not specify which vehicle the children were in.

The sky was overcast but roads were dry at the time of the crash, state police said.

Early Saturday, a Monticello man died after being ejected from a vehicle in Drew County, authorities said.

Jay McGhee, 20, was westbound on Bowser Road in Monticello about 12:30 a.m. when the 2007 Pontiac he was driving left the road and struck an embankment, according to a state police report.

McGhee, who was thrown from the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at 7:54 a.m. by Drew County Coroner Larry Scogin, the report said.

The weather was clear and roads were dry at the time of the crash, state police said.

In Jefferson County, a Little Rock woman who reportedly was lying in the roadway was struck by a vehicle and killed, state police said.

Lashandra Whittington, 37, was said to be lying on Arkansas 65 south of Pine Bluff just after 4:30 a.m. when she was hit by a 2017 Infiniti QX60, according to the report. It did not say why she may have been lying in the road.

It was foggy but roads were dry at the time, state police said.

Whittington's body was taken to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock, the report said.

Also Saturday morning, a Rogers pedestrian died after being struck by a car, state police reported.

William Garrett, 61, was crossing West Walnut Street in Rogers at South 28th Street about 5:30 a.m. when he was hit by a 2013 Hyundai Elantra, according to a state police report.

The driver and passenger in the car were not injured, according to the report.

The weather was clear and roads were dry, state police said.

