Gunman robs sisters in Wal-Mart parking lot in Little Rock's Riverdale neighborhood, police say

A woman told police that she and her teenage sister were robbed at gunpoint outside a grocery store in Little Rock’s Riverdale neighborhood.

The Little Rock Police Department was called around 3:50 p.m. Friday to a robbery that had happened nearly three hours before at the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market at 2510 Cantrell Road.

One victim, a 22-year-old woman, told officers that she and her 17-year-old sister met with someone in the store’s parking lot after the teenager “exchanged a few conversations” with that person on Facebook.

While outside the store, that person approached the siblings’ vehicle and brandished a handgun, according to the report.

The robber then demanded the teenager’s purse but returned it after he was unable to find any money inside. A short time later, police said, the woman gave $200 to the assailant.

Police named a suspect in the report, though his name did not appear in Pulaski County jail records as of Monday afternoon.

The robber was described as a black male standing about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He wore a T-shirt and denim jeans at the time of the robbery.