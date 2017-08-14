Home /
Gunman robs sisters in Wal-Mart parking lot in Little Rock's Riverdale neighborhood, police say
A woman told police that she and her teenage sister were robbed at gunpoint outside a grocery store in Little Rock’s Riverdale neighborhood.
The Little Rock Police Department was called around 3:50 p.m. Friday to a robbery that had happened nearly three hours before at the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market at 2510 Cantrell Road.
One victim, a 22-year-old woman, told officers that she and her 17-year-old sister met with someone in the store’s parking lot after the teenager “exchanged a few conversations” with that person on Facebook.
While outside the store, that person approached the siblings’ vehicle and brandished a handgun, according to the report.
The robber then demanded the teenager’s purse but returned it after he was unable to find any money inside. A short time later, police said, the woman gave $200 to the assailant.
Police named a suspect in the report, though his name did not appear in Pulaski County jail records as of Monday afternoon.
The robber was described as a black male standing about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He wore a T-shirt and denim jeans at the time of the robbery.
