Home / Latest News /
Alligator reported lurking on highway turns out to be plastic toy
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:30 a.m.
DANVERS, Mass. — No, a live alligator was not lurking by the side of a Massachusetts highway this weekend: It was just a plastic toy.
The Salem News reported that police in Danvers got their first report of an alligator along Route 128 around 8:40 a.m. Sunday. One person walked into a police station to report the alligator on the southbound side of the highway a couple of hours later.
The reports prompted a frenzy on Twitter.
Officers who went to investigate found a foot-and-a-half plastic toy discarded by the side of the road. They removed it.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Alligator reported lurking on highway turns out to be plastic toy
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.