Monday, August 14, 2017, 10:37 a.m.

Alligator reported lurking on highway turns out to be plastic toy

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:30 a.m.


DANVERS, Mass. — No, a live alligator was not lurking by the side of a Massachusetts highway this weekend: It was just a plastic toy.

The Salem News reported that police in Danvers got their first report of an alligator along Route 128 around 8:40 a.m. Sunday. One person walked into a police station to report the alligator on the southbound side of the highway a couple of hours later.

The reports prompted a frenzy on Twitter.

Officers who went to investigate found a foot-and-a-half plastic toy discarded by the side of the road. They removed it.

