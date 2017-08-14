Security audit of Arkansas juvenile centers ordered; state seeking bids to privatize facilities, governor says

Arkansas’ governor Monday announced plans for a security audit of youth services facilities under the state’s watch and said bids will be sought later this year to privatize those operations.

Along with the security audit, an independent review of the Department of Human Services’ Division of Youth Services will also be conducted, Gov. Asa Hutchinson told reporters at the state Capitol.

“There’s not a more important responsibility that we have than to properly take care of those that are assigned to us by the court system,” the governor said.

For 20 years prior to January, Hutchinson noted, the division operated the facilities through private contractors. At the beginning of this year, the governor directed DHS to take over operations at seven of eight facilities.

“This was done because of legislative failure to properly review or review the contracts favorably,” Hutchinson said. “Secondly, it was done so that DHS could get a better handle on the services that are delivered — not just in an oversight role but in a more detailed fashion.”

Betty Guhman, director of the Youth Services division, said that private contractors previously allowed for a “deep look at the behavioral health and educational services being provided to our youth and to look at how well families were engaging with their teens in custody.”

Hutchinson said that while the audit might last beyond approval of a privatization bid, the review will likely provide the guidance necessary to move forward.

Bids are set to go out by December, with a final announcement of the winner or winners in March. Private contractors would take over in July.

A consulting firm is also tasked with developing a plan to help DHS maximize Medicaid funding related to services offered by the state agency.

The announcement came days after state officials fired the director of a juvenile jail in Harrisburg, which followed the short-lived escape of two teenage boys detained at the facility.

Read Tuesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.