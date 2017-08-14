Arkansas man pronounced dead after vehicle hits concrete railing multiple times

After his vehicle veered into a bridge's railing, an Arkansas man was pronounced dead in Craighead County on Sunday morning, police said.

A 2005 Dodge was heading east on Arkansas 226 near the Big Creek Bridge southwest of Jonesboro shortly after 6 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report. The vehicle hit the bridge's concrete railing three times before coming to a stop, the report said.

The driver, 66-year-old Lonald G. Gramling of Paragould, died at the scene.

Conditions were said to be cloudy and dry at the time, and no one else was reported injured, police said.

At least 308 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.